Disbursement of public investment in 7 months fulfils nearly 35 per cent of plan

VIETNAM, July 28 - Trung Lương Highway runs through Tân An, Long An Province. The North-South Expressway will be the focus of public investment disbursement this year. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hải

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Finance reported that the estimated disbursement rate of public investment is VNĐ186.8 trillion from the beginning of the year to July 31, reaching 34.47 per cent of the plan assigned by the Prime Minister.

Domestic capital is VNĐ182.7 trillion, fulfilling 32.85 per cent of the plan and 36.02 per cent of the plan assigned by the Prime Minister.

Foreign capital is VNĐ4.14 trillion, reaching 11.9 per cent of the plan.

Commenting on the disbursement, the Ministry of Finance said that compared to the plan assigned by the Prime Minister, the estimated disbursement rate in the first seven months reached 34.47 per cent, a slight decrease compared to the same period last year (36.71 per cent).

There are three ministries and 14 localities with a disbursement rate reaching over 40 per cent.

Ministries and localities with high disbursement rates include the Central Committee of Việt Nam Fatherland Front (71.55 per cent), Việt Nam Development Bank (49.42 per cent), Việt Nam Bank for Social Policies (48.3 per cent), and the provinces of Tiền Giang (58.7 per cent), Phú Thọ (56.4 per cent), and Thái Bình (55.1 per cent).

There are 36 of 51 ministries and 15 of 63 localities with a disbursement rate of less than 30 per cent, of which 26 ministries and two localities have a disbursement rate of less than 15 per cent. One ministry has not yet disbursed the capital plan.

Regarding implementation, the Ministry of Finance said that it has just received periodical reports on the disbursement situation of July from 12 of 51 ministries, central agencies and 47 of 63 localities. — VNS