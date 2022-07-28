Idaho Travel Council Announces July MeetingJul21

Contact: Laurie McConnell

Idaho Tourism

208.287.0781

laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov

Idaho Travel Council Announces July Meeting

BOISE, Idaho (July 21, 2022) —The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) will meet at the Fairfield Inn & Suites Pocatello, Bannock Conference Room (205 Via Venitio, Pocatello, ID) on Thursday, July 28, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday, July 29, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (MDT).

On Thursday, agenda items include a welcome and updates from Southeast Idaho High Country Tourism; reports from Idaho Commerce and agencies of record Madden Media and Red Sky; updates on lodging collections and the grant program; and Idaho Tourism and Convention Grant application review and discussion. On Friday, application review and discussion will continue followed by grant awards, scope of work updates, ITC Handbook recommendations and any new business.

View the full ITC agenda with instructions to join the Zoom meeting here.

The ITC meeting is open to the public.

The ITC is an eight-member, private-sector advisory board appointed by the Governor. The goal of the ITC, as well as Idaho Tourism, is to grow Idaho’s economy by increasing visitor expenditures throughout the state.

For a full list of ITC members, click here.

To learn more about Idaho Tourism, go to Tourism.Idaho.gov or VisitIdaho.org.