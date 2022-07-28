Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market To Hit $15,964 million by 2025,

IVG

Intravenous immunoglobulin market was valued at $8,995 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $15,964 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.5%

Surge in demand for intravenous immunoglobulin for treating neurological disorders supplement the growth of the intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) market.” — Onkar Sumant

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global IVIG market is driven by factors such as high prevalence of diseases such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) and hypogammaglobulinemia coupled with surge in geriatric population and rise in the number of hemophilic patients. In addition, increase in production of immunoglobulin with better plasma quality using advanced purification techniques is expected to supplement the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements in IVIG products are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities in the market in near future. However, stringent government regulations towards IVIG products and side effects associated with the use of IVIG impede the growth of the market.

Surge in geriatric population, rise in the numberof hemophilic patients worldwide along with increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) and hypogammaglobulinemia would drive the growth of the global intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) market.

The global intravenous immunoglobulin market accounted for $8,995 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $15,964 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025.

"Rise in prevalence of autoimmune disorders across the globe and surge in demand for intravenous immunoglobulin for treating neurological disorders supplement the growth of the intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) market."

Myasthenia gravis segment to grow the fastest through 2022

Among applications, the myasthenia gravis segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.1% from 2018 to 2022, owing to significant rise in the incidence of this disease. At present, there are nearly 60,000 cases of this disease in the U.S. The prevalence of the disease is expected to grow in future, which needs treatment using IVIG. The hypogammaglobulinemia segment occupied more than one-fifth share of the global market in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2018-2022. The report also analyses segments such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, immunodeficiency disease, multifocal motor neuropathy, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, inflammatory myopathies, specific antibody deficiency, Guillain-Barre syndrome, and others.

North America to continue its dominance throughout 2022

North America occupied nearly half of the global market revenue in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance from 2018 to 2022, owing to the high adoption rate of IVIG treatments across countries in the region supplemented with the presence of high-profile plasma production facilities. Meanwhile, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10% during the forecast period, as the region has witnessed a significant increase in the incidence of immunological & neurological diseases. The other regions analyzed in the report include Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Key market players

The key players analyzed in the report include Baxter International Inc., CSL Ltd., Grifols, S.A., Octapharma AG, Kedrion Biopharma Inc., LFB Group, Biotest AG, China Biologics Products, Inc., Shire (Baxalta), and Bayer AG. They have adopted different strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

