Sales Of Halogenated Solvent Cleaners Are Predicted To Increase At A Cagr Of 3.3% From 2022 To 2032; States Fact.MR

“Increasing Focus On Sustainability Has Led To The Imposition Of Strict Mandates By Various Governments Across The World And This Has Led To A Decline In Sales Of Halogenated Solvent Cleaners”.

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: At present, the global halogenated solvent cleaners market stands at a valuation of US$ 909.5 million and is anticipated to reach US$ 1.26 billion by the end of 2032.



The availability of alternatives is expected to impede halogenated solvent cleaner consumption to a certain extent but their lack of effectiveness is expected to be a major differentiating factor that will uplift halogenated solvent cleaner sales over the years to come.

Halogenated solvent cleaners have been popular across several industries owing to their cost-efficient nature and excellent cleaning abilities. Increasing demand for infrastructure development has resulted in rising construction activity across the world and this is expected to subsequently drive halogenated solvent cleaners sales as they are used extensively in the construction industry.

Worldwide shipments of halogenated solvent cleaners are expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.3% through 2032.

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider has profiled a detailed account of the start-up scene in this latest halogenated solvent cleaners market survey.

Key Takeways From Market Study Report –

The market for halogenated solvent cleaners in North America currently accounts for a market share of 34.3%.

The market for halogenated solvent cleaner stands at a valuation of US$ 312 million.

India, China, Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand are expected to be the most prominent economies in this region throughout the forecast period.

The China halogenated solvent cleaners market accounts for a revenue total of US$ 47.3 million at present and holds a market share of 5.2%.

The market for halogenated solvent cleaners in Europe accounts for a revenue of US$ 233.7 million and accounts for a notable market share of 25.7%.





“Significant advancements in technology, adoption of these novel technologies in the chemical industry, and increasing industrialization in this region are expected to be major factors that influence the halogenated solvent cleaners market.”

Competitive Landscape :

Halogenated solvent cleaner manufacturers are expected to focus on the development of eco-friendly solvents and are also focusing on the adoption of cleaner manufacturing processes to create new halogenated solvent cleaners.

Key market players are Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Eastman Chemical Co., ExxonMobil Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., and Ashland Inc., among others.

Segments of Halogenated Solvent Cleaners Industry Research

By Product : Methylene Chloride Perchloroethylene Trichloroethylene

By End-use Industry : Paint & Coatings Printing Inks Cosmetics & Toiletries Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA







Key Questions Covered in the Halogenated Solvent Cleaners Market Report

What is the valuation for Halogenated Solvent Cleaners Market in 2021?

At what CAGR did the Halogenated Solvent Cleaners Market thrive between 2015-2021?

What is the projected valuation for Halogenated Solvent Cleaners Market by 2032?

By component, which segment will have maximum gains during the forecast period?

What is the projected growth perspective for the U.S. Halogenated Solvent Cleaners Market?

What is the growth perspective for the Japan and Korea Halogenated Solvent Cleaners Market?

What will be the market value of China in global Halogenated Solvent Cleaners Market?





Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Halogenated Solvent Cleaners Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by Product (Methylene Chloride, Perchloroethylene, Trichloroethylene), By End-use Industry (Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks, Cosmetics & Toiletries) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Chemicals and Materials

Our chemicals and materials consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the chemicals and materials sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global chemicals and materials industry provides indispensable insights and support – encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

