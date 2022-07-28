Submit Release
State Auditor Blaha Releases Investigative Report Regarding the City of Two Harbors - July 28, 2022

Contact: Donald McFarland | 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN – Earlier today, State Auditor Blaha released an investigative report regarding the City of Two Harbors. The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) received concerns about alleged conflicts of interest involving the Two Harbors Mayor. The OSA reviewed the handling of these allegations by the Two Harbors City Council and City Attorney. A key subject of the review was the City’s Memorandum of Opinion by the City Attorney regarding the allegations.

“There is no reason to second-guess the decisions by Two Harbors City Officials,” said Auditor Blaha. “Based on our review, the actions of the City Council and the City Attorney were decided properly. In addition, the City Attorney was the proper person to offer the City Council the facts and conclusions.”

“Clearer understanding of the Mayor’s business ties would have addressed a number of the concerns we received,” continued Blaha. “In the interest of transparency, we recommend requiring yearly economic disclosure statements for Two Harbors elected officials.”

“We also recommend the City Council more fully document abstentions from voting due to a conflict of interest,” added Blaha.

The complete report may be accessed online.

