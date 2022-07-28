eHACCP.org Reaches Important Milestone for Customers Trained and Certified in HACCP Level II

HACCP certificate of completion HACCP course name: Certified HACCP Principles for Food Processors and Manufacturers HACCP for Meat and Poultry

The online HACCP Training and Certification was super convenient. I could take my time and complete the training at my own pace. I would recommend this training and certification.” — Jermaine Riddick

HAWKESBURY, ON, CANADA, July 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- eHACCP.org, a privately held HACCP training, and certification platform and food safety resource company located in Eastern Ontario, specializes in delivering industry-specific HACCP training and certification courses. eHACCP.org has now trained and accredited over seven thousand food safety professionals.eHACCP.org delivers Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) online training programs to individuals and large corporations.“eHACCP.org has always felt that food safety is a global issue and our corporate goals are to help individuals further their careers in food safety and help global consumers keep benefitting from access to imported fruits, vegetables, and foods from all over the world, while we help corporations save money and reduce spoilage inside their supply chains,” outlined Stephen Sockett, the Owner and Operator of eHACCP.org.“We have now trained and accredited over seven thousand peaople on our online training platform. As Lead Instructor, I am very proud of our impact on the industry. With our courses being translated into multiple languages we will continue to positively impact the industry years, not just in North America but in Europe and South America as well. Our client list now includes some of the world’s best-known food, beverage, restaurant brands, global retailers, and suppliers all around the world,” explained Mr. Sockett.eHACCP.org develops online Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) training programs and online HACCP courses that are accredited by the International HACCP Alliance. HACCP certification is required for individuals that create and implement Food Safety Plans and can help employees identify and prevent hazards in their facilities. eHACCP.org courses and content are tested and meet the body of knowledge requirements established by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for HACCP training, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) scheme requirements, the FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), Hazard Analysis and Risk-Based Preventive Controls (HARPC) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s Food Safety Enhancement Program.‘The demand for workers properly trained in Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) fully accredited by the International HACCP Alliance is helping drive our growth in North America,” explained Mr. Sockett. “With our courses being offered in multiple languages, our large corporate clients can have the same consistent food safety training throughout their business operations. This is another driver of our growth and as our courses and training are helping individuals further their careers word has gotten around about our product offerings,” concluded Mr. Sockett. “We are very proud to have reached this milestone but truly see it as the foundation to build upon as we continue to help increase food safety and security while reducing spoilage and waste and while helping improve people’s careers with our training and courses.”For more information or to register for the eHACCP.org training courses in either English or Spanish please visit www.eHACCP.org eHACCP.org offers individual training and has corporate programs for clients with 5 or more people that need training and certification.About eHACCP.orgeHACCP.org is an online HACCP training and food safety training site for food manufacturers, processors, producers, water bottlers, and anyone working in the food industry. Our partner subject matter experts come from industry and government to ensure that the online training courses meet and exceed the minimum requirements of both regulatory and industry entities.eHACCP.org develops, authors, and supports content in associations with food safety consultants, USDA and FDA inspectors, university outreach and extension coordinators, veterinarians, biochemists, biologists, business owners, and operators, instructional designers, and many other professionals whose goal is to develop and create content that promotes the strongest food safety posture for a lot less money.

Video overview of eHACCP.org. Online HACCP training and certification for food companies; producers, processors / manufacturers, meat and poultry, seafood, etc.