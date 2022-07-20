2022-07-20 16:39:17.717 $422,000 Jackpot Won In Black Jack

2022-07-20 16:39:17.717

A lucky Show Me Cash player matched all five numbers drawn in the July 9 drawing to win a $422,000 jackpot. The winning numbers drawn were 10, 15, 22, 26 and 35. The winning ticket was purchased at Black Jack Liquor, 12420 Old Halls Ferry Road, in Black Jack.

This was the 25th Show Me Cash jackpot won in 2022. The average prize for jackpot winners so far this year is $159,000.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $133,000.

In the last fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in prizes from all games. Retailers in the county received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $39.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of how those funds were used, visit MOLottery.com