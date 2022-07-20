Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,140 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,815 in the last 365 days.

2022-07-20 16:39:17.717 $422,000 Jackpot Won In Black Jack

2022-07-20 16:39:17.717

Story Photo

A lucky Show Me Cash player matched all five numbers drawn in the July 9 drawing to win a $422,000 jackpot. The winning numbers drawn were 10, 15, 22, 26 and 35. The winning ticket was purchased at Black Jack Liquor, 12420 Old Halls Ferry Road, in Black Jack.

This was the 25th Show Me Cash jackpot won in 2022. The average prize for jackpot winners so far this year is $159,000.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $133,000.

In the last fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in prizes from all games. Retailers in the county received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $39.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of how those funds were used, visit MOLottery.com

You just read:

2022-07-20 16:39:17.717 $422,000 Jackpot Won In Black Jack

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.