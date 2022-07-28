Las Vegas Air Duct Announces A $50 Off On All Premium Services

Las Vegas Air Duct Cleaning Dryer Vent Cleaning in Las Vegas Chimney Cleaning Las Vegas

Leading air duct, chimney, and dryer vent cleaning service has announced a $50 discount on all premium services

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, July 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Las Vegas Air Duct Announces A $50 Off On All Premium ServicesLeading air duct, chimney, and dryer vent cleaning service has announced a $50 discount on all premium services.The goal is to encourage people to get their air ducts and chimneys , in particular, cleaned before it is too late. In fact, experts believe that chimneys, air ducts, and dryer vents should be cleaned annually.Las Vegas Air Duct announced a $50 discount on all premium services indefinitely. However, the company has said that the discount is available for as long as it can be seen on their website and may be withdrawn without prior notice. The goal, according to the company, is to help motivate people to get air ducts cleaned.Clogged and dirty air ducts, in addition to inadequate chimneys, can lead to unhealthy indoor air quality, consequently causing all manner of health issues. Fortunately, the $50 discount makes it affordable and is certainly an incentive.Many people may not consider the importance of cleaning all of their air ducts, but they should. Dust and other particles from air ducts go airborne in seconds everywhere in the home. The particles settle in homes and fall on furniture, bedding, and flooring. These particles aren’t just aesthetically dirty, but they can also be harmful to the health of occupants.Cleaning the air ducts can help keep a home looking cleaner and healthier.Mold and mildew can cause a home to smell bad; that’s the leading reason why many homes in Las Vegas smell bad. No amount of air fresher will make the smell go away beyond a couple of minutes.If people suspect that the air ducts contain mold, it is essential to get them cleaned by a professional. Mold and mildew emit nasty particles that can cause respiratory illness and trigger allergy symptoms. In addition, mold can also affect the freshness of the air inside a home.Moreover, dirty air ducts decrease the life span of any HVAC system. That is because dirt restricts air circulation, often pushing the HVAC to work harder to cool or heat the home. It also means a higher energy bill. Besides that, dirty air also affects the health of personal items like makeup, food, and medicines left open. Those with asthma are severely affected by the unclean air in their homes.The dirty air can lead to coughing fits and other severe reactions.Anyone who chooses to ensure indoor air quality is the best should hire a professional duct cleaner. Professional air duct cleaners are equipped with high-powered vacuums and specialized cleaning equipment, allowing them to clean the toughest air ducts. The tools help professionals reach areas that standard tools can't reach.That’s why pros like Las Vegas Air Duct can promise much more thorough cleaning than what can otherwise be accomplished by the homeowner themselves. That is why hiring a professional is the best solution.Apart from making the air cleaner, clean air improves everyone’s health. Inhaling dust and other airborne pollutants can cause people to sneeze and lead to nasal congestion. Fresher air leads to better health and consequently better mood.Health professionals and government studies show that regular duct cleaning improves HVAC efficiency and the health of everyone living in a home. As a result, people will save money on utility bills since the HVAC does not need to run as long.Readers can find out more about how Las Vegas Air Duct can help improve the indoor air quality of homes with professional air duct cleaning, dryer dust cleaning, and chimney cleaning by visiting https://vegasairducts.com/contact/ “At Las Vegas Air Duct, we’ve been in the business of cleaning air ducts around Las Vegas and the outskirts for as long as any other company, if not longer. Over the years, we’ve observed that most people don’t notice that their air ducts require cleaning until it is too late.They are often alerted of a dirty air duct when their HVAC system gets bogged down. We’ll often get calls from people who think that there is something wrong with their HVAC but want to get the air ducts checked too. As it turns out, in 90% of cases, their HVAC system is fine, and the air ducts are choked.” Said a representative for Las Vegas Air Duct.He added, “The same goes for chimneys. People don’t realize that their chimneys need cleaning until they start seeing smoke in their homes. It is often that they have delayed getting the chimneys cleaned. The longer you wait to get these places cleaned, the worse off you are going to be. That’s why we offer a $50 discount so that people can get these areas cleaned without worrying about the cost. In fact, ours is also the most competitively priced service.”People can book air duct cleaning, chimney, and dryer vent cleaning directly via Las Vegas Air Duct’s official website. The company also provides a free consultancy for homeowners that have questions about the process. In addition, the team of experts provides services both within Las Vegas and homes and businesses on the city's outskirts for the same competitive price.About Las Vegas Air DuctLas Vegas Air Duct is a professional and one of the city's most highly reputed, locally owned, and operated services.The company is staffed by highly experienced air duct cleaners and chimney experts who use the latest equipment to clean just about any size or type of vent or air duct.Teams are provided with safety gear, are fully insured, and the cleaning services come with a satisfaction guarantee. Plus, Las Vegas Air Duct is the only business in Las Vegas that is also a member of the National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA).

