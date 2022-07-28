Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of August 1
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Sign Replacement & Repairs
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|County Wide Complaints
|SR 861
|SR 0861 SH
|Madison/Porter Twp.
|Seal Coat
|SR 2008
|Flick Rd.
|Madison Township
|Seal Coat
|SR 2013
|Climax Road
|Porter Twp.
|Seal Coat
|SR4005
|Twin Church Rd.
|Beaver Twp.
|General Drainage Work
|SR 2007
|Huckleberry Ridge Rd.
|Beaver Twp.
|General Drainage Work
|SR 338
|SR 0338 SH
|Beaver Twp.
|General Drainage Work
|SR 2009
|Cherry Run Rd.
|Toby Twp.
|Bridge Work, Wingwall Repair
|SR 66
|Paint Blvd./SR 0066 SH
|Paint Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|I 80
|Keystone Shortway Rd.
|EB/WB MM 62/72
|Side Dozing/Washout
|SR 1004
|White Oak Dr.
|Highland Twp.
|Manual Patching
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Mowing
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Deer Removal
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Maint. Of Stockpile Grounds
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Brushing Signs
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.