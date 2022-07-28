Submit Release
Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of August 1

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
County Wide Various Various Sign Replacement & Repairs
County Wide          Various Various County Wide Complaints
SR 861 SR 0861 SH Madison/Porter Twp. Seal Coat
SR 2008 Flick Rd. Madison Township Seal Coat
SR 2013 Climax Road Porter Twp. Seal Coat
SR4005 Twin Church Rd. Beaver Twp. General Drainage Work
SR 2007 Huckleberry Ridge Rd. Beaver Twp. General Drainage Work
SR 338 SR 0338 SH Beaver Twp. General Drainage Work
SR 2009     Cherry Run Rd. Toby Twp. Bridge Work, Wingwall Repair
SR 66 Paint Blvd./SR 0066 SH Paint Twp. Shoulder Cutting
I 80 Keystone Shortway Rd. EB/WB MM 62/72 Side Dozing/Washout
SR 1004 White Oak Dr. Highland Twp. Manual Patching
County Wide Various Various Mowing
County Wide Various Various Deer Removal
County Wide Various Various Maint. Of Stockpile Grounds
County Wide Various Various Brushing Signs

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.


