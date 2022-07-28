Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,140 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,816 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Leads Coali­tion to Stop the Biden Admin­is­tra­tion from Exac­er­bat­ing Infla­tion with Cli­mate Action

Attorney General Ken Paxton led a multistate letter urging President Biden to stop fast-tracking inflation by implementing expensive and unfunded measures to address his so-called “climate emergency.” Spending $2.3 billion on the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program at a time of historically high inflation is irresponsible and adds to the ever-increasing pain Americans are feeling in their pocketbooks.   

Time has shown that technological progress driven by affordable energy has caused global deaths from natural disasters to decline by 98 percent since the 1920s. In contrast, the Biden Administration’s policies have imperiled our country’s energy independence and driven the cost of energy and gasoline through the roof for families and small businesses. 

“Moreover, recent power outages during extreme weather have demonstrated that expensive, subsidized, ‘green energy’ is no substitute for coal, nuclear, oil, and gas,” the letter states. “You announced that you want to help families with household energy costs, including summer cooling. But household energy, including air conditioning, does not work during blackouts that are caused by your policies.” 

Read the letter here.  

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Leads Coali­tion to Stop the Biden Admin­is­tra­tion from Exac­er­bat­ing Infla­tion with Cli­mate Action

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.