Organic Cotton Panties Canada - Frank And Oak Launches Women's Sustainable Underwear Range

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec -

Frank And Oak, one of Canada’s most prominent and successful sustainable fashion brands, is promoting its line of innerwear for women and particularly, the Organic Cotton High Waisted Panty in black, which is currently on sale for $24.50. Readers can view the item at the link: https://ca.frankandoak.com/products/the-cotton-high-waist-panty-in-black-2710015-003?

The item is available in 5 sizes – XS, S, M, L, and XL. The website provides a sizing chart for customers who need help determining the right size. The sizing chart offers measurements in both centimetres and inches.

A spokesperson for Frank And Oak talks about the features of the innerwear item stating: “This underwear truly feels great and fits you like a second skin. This is made possible due to the carefully selected combination of fabrics that make up the Organic Cotton High Waisted Panty. As the name suggests, the item is made from organic cotton which comprises 95% of its total weight. However, we have also intertwined the organic cotton threads with Spandex (5% of the weight) to offer you the flexibility and elasticity that makes the underwear a snug fit. You will forget that you even have it on!”

In terms of design, the high-waisted underwear provides plenty of comfortable coverage. There is an elastic finish at the waist and leg openings to make the item the perfect fit for diverse body contours. The fit is “true to size”, which flatters the wearer’s figure and makes them feel like a stunner on the inside as well.

As previously announced, the company is also drawing attention to the fact that the cotton used in manufacturing the underpants is responsibly grown and harvested via sustainable methods. This is a result of the company’s goal to source all its raw materials from hardworking farmers. The company makes sure they are compensated well for their efforts and that the equipment and manufacturing processes used further down the supply chain are eco-friendly and contribute to a healthy local economy as well.

To explain this quest for sustainability and eco-friendliness, the company’s spokesperson states: “We started in 2012 in Montreal with a simple mission – to create an apparel brand that speaks to a new generation of creatives and entrepreneurs. We realized that the tides were changing as consumers were increasingly demanding products from companies that stood for something more, something bigger, than just the pure pursuit of profit. Consumers today want to back an entity that knows it has something to contribute to the world. Frank And Oak is the result of starting with that clear goal in mind. Today, 78% of our product assortment is responsible as the items contain certified low-impact, cruelty-free, organic, biodegradable, or recycled fibres. We are a leader in sustainable fashion and one of Canada’s leading lifestyle brands and digital retailers. We are proud of what we have achieved, having started with a simple vision. We have managed to build a company that is exactly the kind of fashion brand that we wanted to see in the world.”

Frank And Oak provides free standard shipping on orders over $75 on its website. Online orders take 2 to 3 days to fulfil and a further 3 to 5 days to ship using standard shipping. Customers can also opt for an express shipping option which guarantees delivery in 2 to 4 days. The company charges $10 and $15 for standard shipping for orders below $75 and $20 and $25 for express shipping for Canadian and American addresses respectively. Customers are also given a 15-day period where they can request a prepaid return shipping label. Visit the Frank And Oak website to learn more: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/women.

