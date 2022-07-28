Demand for Global 4PL Logistics Market Size Worth $71338.08 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 3.92% - Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global 4PL Logistics Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 57,295.80 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow USD 71,338.08 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 3.92% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Allyn International Services, Inc., United Parcel Service, Inc., GEFCO Group, XPO Logistics, Inc., Deutsche Post AG, DB Schenker, DAMCO, Logistics Plus Inc., GEODIS, CEVA Logistics AG, and Others.

Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "4PL Logistics Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Synergy Plus Operating Model, Solution Integrator Model, Industry Innovator Model), By End User (Automotive, Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Retail, Industrial, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Comparative Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, and Forecast 2022 – 2028" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global 4PL Logistics Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 57,295.80 million in 2021 and it is expected to reach around USD 71,338.08 million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 3.92% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is 4PL Logistics? How big is the 4PL Logistics Industry?

Market Overview:

The management of collecting, storing, and transferring resources to their eventual destination is referred to as logistics. Fourth-party logistics is the most cutting-edge type of outsourcing, and it has been rapidly gaining favor in recent years. Procurement, storage, and distribution are all important aspects of fourth-party logistics. Improved customer service, lower overall operational costs, and greater flexibility are just a few of the benefits of fourth-party logistics.

In the current context, the worldwide fourth-party logistics market is growing steadily in terms of initial research efforts, product developments, investments, technical integrations, and implementation, and is expected to increase rapidly in the next years.

Global 4PL Logistics Market: Growth Factors

The growing need for inbound logistic services, primarily from the manufacturing industry, as well as the growing desire for simple logistical procedures from distributors and producers, are the primary driving forces behind the market expansion. Furthermore, a variety of firms are offering improved customer service, flexibility, and total operational costs, which encourages businesses to use supply chain providers. Furthermore, the potential growth of the e-commerce sector is increasing the demand for these services for the delivery of small and large products, resulting in even more profitable market growth opportunities around the world.

The worldwide 4PL logistics industry is expected to grow due to an increase in demand for a seamless supply chain to improve efficiency. Since it provides firms with simple supply chain operations, the 4PL supply chain is gaining a lot of popularity across numerous industries. The electronic industry's exponential growth is moving the industry forward. Consumer electronics companies are more likely to invest in third-party supply chains in order to provide doorstep delivery services to their customers.

4PL Logistics Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19's spread represents a drop in industrial growth as a result of major supply chain disruptions and a halt in manufacturing activities. The outbreak's negative impact on several end-users, such as automotive and retail, is expected to stymie the expansion of the 4PL logistics sector. Exports and imports have been halted as a result of imposed trade restrictions and international border closures, interrupting the entire production process.

Industry development is expected to be hampered by supply chain interruptions, lockdown measures, and reduced consumer and corporate expenditure. However, as governments throughout the world ease tight restrictions, demand for these services is expected to rise.

4PL Logistics Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on the Type, the solution integrator model segment commanded the most market share. For the most part, all B2B companies use the solution integrator model to optimize their supply chains and provide the best possible client service. This form of business engagement with their 4PL service providers is preferred by consumers in the food and beverage and retail sectors.

Based on the End user, the retail segment is dominating the global market with the greatest revenue shares, resulting in the segment's global supremacy due to the introduction of innovative products and the expanding trend of e-commerce trading. Retailers are looking for a comprehensive supply chain solution that will allow them to produce new items, grow their regional presence, and improve their capabilities as a result of rising sales.

4PL Logistics Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Synergy Plus Operating Model, Solution Integrator Model, Industry Innovator Model), By End User (Automotive, Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Retail, Industrial, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Comparative Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, and Forecast 2022 – 2028



Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Fourth Party Logistics (4PL) Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main competitors dominating the global 4PL Logistics market include -

Allyn International Services, Inc.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

GEFCO Group

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Deutsche Post AG

DB Schenker

DAMCO

Logistics Plus Inc.

GEODIS

CEVA Logistics AG

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the 4PL Logistics market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 3.92% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the 4PL Logistics market size was valued at around US$ 57,295.80 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 71,338.08 million by 2028.

and is projected to reach . Based on type segmentation, the retail segment has the most market share, and it is likely to continue to lead the industry in the next years.

The solution integrator model segment accounted for the majority of the market share On the basis of End-user segment analysis.

In 2021, Asia Pacific had the greatest industry share in the global market. This large market share can be due to the growing use of e-commerce in emerging markets.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for 4PL Logistics industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the 4PL Logistics Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the 4PL Logistics Industry?

What segments does the 4PL Logistics Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the 4PL Logistics Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Dominance:

North America, led by the United States, dominates the market. Fourth Party Logistics (4PL) is growing in the United States, thanks to the rise of Industry 4.0 and recent technical developments in the manufacturing sector. 4PL has emerged as an industry integrator and innovator as a result of digitalization.

Early technological adoption in the region has enabled market players to leverage the potential of digital technologies, combining a complex network of supply chains across diverse industries into a centralized network. The emergence of dynamic logistics in the retail and consumer electronics industries in North America has increased the demand for inbound procurement.

The global 4PL logistics market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Synergy Plus Operating Model

Solution Integrator Model

Industry Innovator Model

By End User

Automotive

Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Retail

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 57,295.80 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 71,338.08 Million CAGR Growth Rate 3.92% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Allyn International Services, Inc., United Parcel Service, Inc., GEFCO Group, XPO Logistics, Inc., Deutsche Post AG, DB Schenker, DAMCO, Logistics Plus Inc., GEODIS, CEVA Logistics AG, and Others Key Segment By Type, End User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

