As the B.C. Day long weekend approaches, travellers are encouraged to stay safe on the road by planning ahead, using extra caution and being prepared for higher-than-normal traffic volumes.

Drivers can expect delays on Coquihalla Highway 5 as portions of the highway are one lane in each direction, due to damage from the November 2021 atmospheric river and ongoing reconstruction work. The heaviest traffic volumes on the Coquihalla are anticipated from noon until 8 p.m. daily.

Drivers are encouraged to adjust travel plans to avoid peak times or consider using Highway 3 as an alternative route between the Interior and Lower Mainland. Drivers on other routes throughout the province should also expect higher-than-average traffic volumes and plan accordingly.

General tips for a safe trip include:

Allow additional time to get to your destination due to increased traffic on the roads.

Special events occurring in communities along the corridor will also create an increase in drivers along the route, and travellers should watch for traffic control.

Be prepared for extreme temperatures, pack lots of water and food for passengers and pets, and keep informed of heat wave warnings through alerts at Emergency Info BC: https://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/latest-news/

Make sure your vehicle is up for the drive by having a full tank of fuel and charged battery, and by checking engine oil, washer fluid, lights and tires, including the spare.

Plan breaks at rest areas, which can be identified through: https://www.th.gov.bc.ca/restareas/

Watch for motorcyclists and share the road with cyclists and other users.

Obey all posted speed limits and traffic control signs and devices.

For the most up-to-date highway travel information, check @DriveBC on Twitter, or check: www.DriveBC.ca