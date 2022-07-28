TV Analytics Market Valuation Worth $6,810.15 million by 2026, At 17.8% CAGR – Report by AMR

TV Analytics Industry

Massive growth of content in OTT industry is anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the near future.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in use of analytics in TV industry, development of Android TV, increase in trend of Subscription on Video Demand (SVoD) platforms, and surge in consumer demand for digital original series drive the growth of the global TV analytics market.

The global TV analytics industry was estimated at $1.85 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $6.81 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Key market players such as - IBM Corporation, Google LLC, DC Analytics, Adobe Systems Inc, Edgeware AB, Amobee, Realytics, Tvsquared, Parrot Analytics, and Clarivoy.

Based on region, North America accounted for nearly half of the global TV analytics market share in 2018, and is projected to rule the roost during the study period. Increasing requirement of original content has pushed telecom service providers in this province to incorporate digital content in their services which, in turn, has boosted the growth. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region would portray the fastest CAGR of 23.0% by 2026. This is attributed to a number of factors such as rising number of smartphone as well as internet users, expanding digitization, and globalization motivated policies of governments.

Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment held the major share in 2018, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global TV analytics market, owing to its advantageous features and flexible pricing. Simultaneously, the cloud segment would manifest the CAGR of 20.1% throughout the forecast period. Faster and easier services provided by the over-the-top service providers have spurred the segment growth.

Based on component, the software segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global TV analytics market revenue in 2018, and is expected to dominate from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to significant rise in usage of social media and its positive impact on branding & marketing of products The services segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 19.1% by the end of 2026, as it helps organizations in effectively executing projects, maximizing their resource usage, as well as in streamlining their business operations.

