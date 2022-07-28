Submit Release
Public Meeting Notice - Property Seizure and Forfeiture Working Group on August 3 from 1 - 3 p.m.

The Property Seizure and Forfeiture Working Group established by the Legislature under H. 533 will have its next meeting on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 1:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m. The meeting is being held remotely. Members of the public interested in attending remotely may request the remote meeting details using the form below.

A designee of the Working Group will be present at the Sunshine Room at the Vermont Supreme Court, 111 State Street, Montpelier, VT where members of the public who wish to attend and participate in the meeting may do so. All persons entering the Supreme Court are required to follow all health and safety protocols established by Administrative Directives, including the requirement that a mask be worn.

