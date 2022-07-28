NOW HIRING: TBI Special Agent/Criminal Investigator

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

TBI SPECIAL AGENT/CRIMINAL INVESTIGATOR

36 POSITIONS

Starting Salary Range: $3,777 – $4,344

NOTE: The open positions are divided between two different job opening IDs. Applicants interested in positions in either must submit applications under both job opening IDs.

CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION DIVISION

Responsible for conducting criminal investigations, processing crime scenes, and developing prosecutable criminal cases against persons who violate state and federal laws. Conducts interviews and interrogations, arrests suspects, may operate surveillance equipment, and be available for on-call status 24/7. Maintains regular contact with law enforcement agencies and witnesses to gather intelligence and conduct investigations. Prepares investigative reports to be used by the District Attorney General’s Office and/or U.S. Attorney Office for prosecution.

Louden/Meigs

Overton/Clay/Pickett

Marion/Grundy

Rhea/Bledsoe

Franklin/Grundy

Scott/Anderson/Campbell/Fentress

Rutherford/Williamson

Montgomery

​HUMAN TRAFFICKING

Responsible for conducting human trafficking investigations, processing crime scenes, and developing prosecutable criminal cases against persons who violate state and federal laws. Conducts interviews and interrogations, arrests suspects, may operate surveillance equipment, and be available for on-call status 24/7. Maintains regular contact with law enforcement agencies and witnesses to gather intelligence and conduct investigations. Prepares investigative reports to be used by the District Attorney General’s Office and/or U.S. Attorney Office for prosecution.

FIRE INVESTIGATIONS

Responsible for conducting arson investigations, processing crime scenes, and developing prosecutable criminal cases against persons who violate state and federal laws. Conducts interviews and interrogations, arrests suspects, may operate surveillance equipment, and be available for on-call status 24/7. Maintains regular contact with law enforcement agencies and witnesses to gather intelligence and conduct investigations. Prepares investigative reports to be used by the District Attorney General’s Office and/or U.S. Attorney Office for prosecution.

Campbell/Scott/Union/Claiborne/Fentress

Humphreys/Dickson/Cheatham/Stewart/Houston/Montgomery/Robertson

Madison/Weakley/Carroll/Henderson

Hardeman/Chester/Fayette

​MEDICAID FRAUD CONTROL DIVISION

Conducts Medicaid fraud investigations targeting providers defrauding the State of Tennessee Medicaid program. Also conducts abuse investigations of vulnerable adults that occur in a facility setting. Medicaid Fraud Special Agent-Criminal Investigator’s duties include but are not limited to: conduct subject, victim, and witness interviews; compose case reports; review records, documents, and data; prepare and execute search warrants; and provide courtroom testimony in state and federal court.

Knox

Washington

Madison

Shelby (2 Positions)

Davidson

Maury

CRIMINAL INTELLIGENCE UNIT

DRUG INVESTIGATION DIVISION

Responsible for conducting criminal investigations, processing crime scenes, and developing prosecutable criminal cases against persons who violate state and federal laws. Conducts interviews and interrogations, arrests suspects, and may operate surveillance equipment. Conducts covert operations, recruits and manages confidential informants, and initiates undercover operations as needed. Maintains regular contact with law enforcement agencies and witnesses to gather intelligence and conduct investigations. Prepares investigative reports to be used by the District Attorney General’s Office and/or U.S. Attorney Office for prosecution.

Hamilton

Campbell

Sevier/Grainger

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/careers. Apply on job opening 34614, pictured below. These positions will be posted on July 28, 2022 – August 10, 2022, for ten business days.

Job Posting 34614 should be used for candidates interested in any of the positions previously listed.

CYBERCRIME SQUAD

TBI Agents assigned to the Cyber Investigations Squad will be growing cybercrime investigations into a statewide program. Primary duties will include investigating Business Email Compromises, Ransomware, Cryptocurrency cases, Money Mule Networks, and other transnational financially motivated Cybercrime organizations. All cybercrime agents will participate in FBI Joint Cybercrime Task Forces across the state, where they will be provided the opportunity to obtain a security clearance and access to the best-in-the-world Cybercrime investigations tools.

​INTERNET CRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN SQUAD

TBI Agents assigned to the ICAC Investigations Squad primarily conduct investigations involving Internet Crimes Against Children, but often investigate Threats To Life, Missing Children, Online Undercover Operations, and work very closely with the Cybercrimes Squad. Another important mission for ICAC Agents is public outreach, where they train local law enforcement agencies, school officials, and the public regarding internet safety.

​DIGITAL FORENSICS SQUAD

TBI Agents assigned to the Digital Forensics Squad support all TBI Divisions, State, Federal, and Local law enforcement agencies by conducting cutting edge Digital Forensics examinations of computers, cell phones and other types of digital devices. These investigations range from homicides, drug trafficking, public corruption, sex crimes, and Cybercrime amongst others. Agents in this squad receive best-in-class training involving next generation software tools for the extraction and examination of evidence located in digital devices.

Madison (2 Positions)

Davidson (3 Positions)

Preferred Qualifications: 15 Hours of Collegiate level computer related training OR at least three years’ work experience in an Information Technology or Information Security role. Experience with network, operating system, and application logs. Experience with cell phone toll records analysis. Additionally, possession of an advanced IT related certification or training is preferred (e.g., CompTIA A+, Net+, Security+, CEH, GSEC, CISSP, etc.).

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/careers. Apply on job opening 34539, pictured below. These positions will be posted on July 28, 2022 – August 10, 2022, for ten business days.

Job Posting 34539 should be used for candidates interested in any of the cybercrime, ICAC, and digital forensics positions previously listed.

For Additional Information: Please visit www.TBIjobs.com, or email the TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

