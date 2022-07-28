Submit Release
NOW HIRING: TBI Police Officer

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

TBI POLICE OFFICER
Protective Services Unit
3 Positions
Davidson County
Monthly Salary: $2,759 – $4,281

TBI police officers serve as first responders to any emergency that may arise. They maintain access points at TBI facilities and patrol the grounds, buildings, and surrounding areas. They investigate and report suspicious persons and activities, maintain order, protect citizens, conduct background investigations on perspective TBI employees and promote good community relations. TBI police officers also travel across the state in support of TBI operations and special events

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with an associate’s degree, or 2 years of qualifying coursework.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time professional law enforcement or police work can be substituted for the required education to a maximum of two years.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/careers. Please apply on job opening 34618. This position will be posted on July 28, 2022 – August 10, 2022, for ten business days.

