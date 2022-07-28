Submit Release
WVDOH maintenance crews working around the clock to clear roads and assess storm damage

 West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) maintenance crews were out in the field on Thursday, July 28, 2022, continuing around-the-clock work cleaning up debris and assessing damage from this week’s storms.
 
“Our main goal is to keep the roads passable,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief of District Operations. “We’ve been out in the field since the first reports of high water and storm damage. We were out all day yesterday and we’ll be out all day today assessing damage and getting roads back open.”

