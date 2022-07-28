Submit Release
40th Street Bridge in Nitro to close Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, through Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

The 40th Street Bridge in Nitro will be closed Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, through Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, to remove old pavement and repave the structure.
 
The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) recently repaired steel deck plates on the bridge in preparation for paving. The project is expected to take a week.
 
The WVDOH decided to shut the bridge down completely for paving to expedite completion of the project and create a smoother, safer road surface for travelers. Paving the bridge one side at a time would have required about three weeks.
 
Travelers are asked to find an alternate route while the bridge is closed. Emergency services have been informed of the temporary closure.​​

