Beauty Devices Market Size Worth $80.74Bn, Globally, by 2027 Growing at 13.7% CAGR – Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Beauty Devices Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 29.64811 Billion in 2019 Market Size Value by US$ 80.74148 Billion by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 13.7% from 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Base Year 2020 No. of Pages 150 No. Tables 72 No. of Charts & Figures 64 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Device Type ; Usage Areas and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Beauty Devices Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

NuFACE, L'OREAL GROUP, Procter &Gamble, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, TRIA BEAUTY, FOREO, YA-MAN LTD, ZIIP, Silk’n, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., MTG Co., Ltd among others. These are the leading companies operating in the beauty devices market.

In Oct-2019, Nu Skin launched new ageLOCNutriol Scalp & Hair System. The product is clinically proven to increase hair volume, softness, thickness and shine along with scalp health and stronger hair down to the roots.

In Mar-2019, Nu Skin launched ageLOC LumiSpa Accent and ageLOC LumiSpa IdealEyes. These are clinically proven targeted treatment to improve the appearance of skin around the eyes.

In Sep-2018, Philips has launched a new Satinelle Advanced Epilator that deliver longer-lasting hair removal. With this innovation, the company is offering an effective, at-home hair removal solution for women worldwide.

Changing consumer psyche towards beauty and wellness is driving the growth of the market. Increasing work hours and changing lifestyle have contributed to rising levels of stress, resulting in several issues on outward appearance, especially on the skin and hair. Also, the increasing level of pollution shows detrimental effects on an individual’s physical appearance. These issues can be controlled with the use of RF roller and blue light devices for acne. Customers have continued to show keen interest in experiencing beauty and wellness services to rejuvenate their body. Thus, international grooming products and services at home have gained popularity to a great extent.

Age-related skin issues, such as pigmentation, wrinkles, creases, and acne, as well as burn scars due to accidents are extremely common among masses. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, acne is the most common skin condition in the US, affecting about 50 million Americans annually. Approximately 85% of people between the ages of 12 and 24 experience the onset of minor acne. The costs associated with the treatment and lost productivity among those who sought medical care for acne exceeded US$ 1.2 billion, and more than 5.1 million people had sought medical treatment for acne, primarily children and young adults, in 2013.

Moreover, one in 10 people develop atopic dermatitis during their lifetime, and it affects up to 25% of children and 2–3% of adults. Furthermore, over a quarter (28%) of women under 25 even admit that they regularly worry about their signs of aging, and this number has increased to 42% for those aged 25–34 and 54% for those aged 35–44. In addition, the poll of 2,000 women across the US, conducted by Dermstore, found that the young women have started using products to reduce the signs of aging much sooner than older women.

Intelligence Agency, around 39.9% of the total German population was aged from 25 to 54 years, and approximately 15.0% of the population was aged from 55 to 65 years in 2018. This factor is anticipated to drive the demand for aesthetic medicine from the country in the forthcoming years. Moreover, according to World Health Organization (WHO), from 2015 to 2030, the number of people in the world aged 60 years or over is projected to grow by 56%, i.e., from 901 million to 1.4 billion. The surge in the geriatric population is playing a pivotal role in the growth of the beauty devices market as aging causes loss of fibrous tissue and reduced vascular and glandular network in the layers of the skin.

Population aged 30–65 years is estimated to grow at a faster and is likely to increase the number of target consumers with signs of aging, such as lack of skin elasticity, wrinkles, and dark spots. For instance, according to the Central

Beauty Devices Market: Segmental Overview

The global beauty device is segmented by device type, usage area and distribution channel. The beauty device market, by device type, is segmented into hair removal devices, cleansing devices, hair growth devices, rejuvenation devices, light/LED therapy and photorejuvenation devices, acne devices, skin dermal rollers, others. The hair removal segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The light/LED therapy and photorejuvenation devices segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on usage area, the market is segmented into salon, home and spa. The salon segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the home based usage area estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on distribution channel, the beauty device market is segmented into retail and e-commerce. The retail held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the e-commerce segment is expected to register fastest growth.

