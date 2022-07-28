Neem Extract Market: Key Segments, Maket Insights, Regional Outlook And Tremendous Growth Opportunity

Neem Extract Market Report

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased R&D and study in the field of neem has resulted in growing awareness. About the efficacy of different parts of a neem tree, thus making it an important ingredient in several organic food and cosmetics products. Based on the application, the global neem extract market is categorized into agriculture, personal care, pharmaceutical, and animal feed.

The personal care segment contributed approximately 1/7th of the overall neem extract market revenue and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period. The growth is primarily attributed to increased awareness among consumers about the adverse effects of chemical-based personal care products, leading them to shift towards organic products. Pharmaceutical segment, which accounted for around 8.9% market share in 2015, is expected to witness a double-digit growth over the analysis period, owing to growing inclination of consumers toward Ayurveda and natural treatment of diseases without any side effects.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The neem extract market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the neem extract market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the neem extract market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The regions are further bifurcated into major countries, such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America; U.K., Germany, France and Rest of Europe in Europe; India, China, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific in APAC; and the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America in LAMEA. The demand for organic food, personal care products and growing concerns about environmental-friendly agriculture products are expected to foster the growth of neem-based products, globally.

Some ruling enterprises in the global neem extract market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global neem extract industry include E.I.D Parry India Ltd., Neeming Australia Pvt. Ltd., Bros India Group, Agro Extracts Limited, Parker India Group, Fortune Biotech Ltd.

Market players have increased their product offerings to cater to the need of consumers. Neem extracts are exported to different regions as the demand for natural and environmental-friendly products is rising. In 2014, AG Global, a U.S.-based organic fertilizer manufacturing company, signed an agreement with EID Parry India Ltd. to add neem products to its product line. This partnership enabled Parry to access AG Globals distribution channels across North America.

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the neem extract market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the neem extract market

• Post-sales support and free customization

