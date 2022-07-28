Governor Wolf Announces Phoenix Tube Expanding, Creating 30 New Manufacturing Jobs in Bethlehem

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Phoenix Tube Company, Inc., a leading manufacturer of stainless-steel products, is expanding its operation in Bethlehem, Northampton County. This expansion will allow the company to create and retain at least 165 total jobs.

“Phoenix Tube has called the commonwealth home for decades and we are thrilled to see them grow,” said Gov. Wolf. “This investment will create new, good paying manufacturing jobs that will boost the city and regional economy, strengthen our manufacturing industry, and help a longtime Pennsylvania company continue to thrive and succeed.”

Phoenix Tube is adding a new production line to manufacture small diameter stainless steel, titanium, and nickel alloy pressure tubing by constructing a 52,000-square-foot facility. The new facility will be located on a 2-acre company-owned parcel at 1085 Win Drive, adjacent to its existing facility.

“All of us at Phoenix Tube are very grateful to the state and local leaders who worked on our behalf to aid in this project,” said Andrew Reale, President, and David Reale, CEO, of Phoenix Tube. “We are very excited to add to our product offerings and enter new markets that will enable us to continue to grow and expand our company. For over 40 years we have been a proud member of both the state and local business communities, and this commitment further strengthens our relationships. We look forward to many more decades of being a successful corporate partner with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and with our many devoted and loyal team members.”

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for $2.65 million in Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loans, a $90,000 Pennsylvania First grant, a $50,000 workforce development grant to train its new workers and is encouraged to apply for the department’s Enterprise Zone Tax Credit and Manufacturing Tax Credit programs. Phoenix Tube has committed to investing $8.1 million into the project, creating 30 new full-time jobs and retaining 135 existing jobs within the next three years.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

Through GAT, Gov. Wolf has invested more than $17 billion over the past seven years to support 418 completed projects, create more than 46,000 new jobs, and retain more than 142,000 jobs for Pennsylvanians.

“It’s great to see Phoenix Tube’s continued growth here in the Lehigh Valley with the help of the commonwealth,” said Don Cunningham, President & CEO of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation. “Phoenix Tube is part of the expanding manufacturing sector in the Lehigh Valley, which last year became one of the 50 largest markets in the U.S. with more than 700 manufacturers employing 35,000 people and generating nearly $8 billion in annual GDP.”

Phoenix Tube Company, Inc. is one of the world’s leaders in stainless steel long products, with a focus on ornamental and structural tubing, as well as processed flat bar. With a manufacturing facility of over 250,000 square feet located on 15 acres in Bethlehem, the company is one of the largest in North America.

For more information about the Governor’s Action Team or the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website.