Innago Property Management Software Dashboard Innago Free Property Management Software

Innago is excited to announce an additional $4 million in funding led by Allison Wood Ventures. Innago is the #1 rated best property management software by G2.

We know we are poised to continue to grow and improve, and we are so grateful to Allison Wood Ventures for helping to make that a reality.” — Dave Spooner

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innago Receives Another $4 Million In Funding For It’s Property Management Software Business

Innago is excited to announce an additional $4 million in funding led by Allison Wood Ventures. This next round of funding further solidifies the partnership between the innovative real estate tech company and the venture capital firm.

Growing fast, Innago has transformed the rental process for landlords, turning tedious tasks into simple and automated to-dos. Among other accolades, the cutting edge software has been named the #1 best property management software in terms of ease-of-use, and overall rating by G2. Through their easy-to-use and free property management software, company founders Dave Spooner and Yasir Drabu have continued to redefine what it means to be a property owner.

The latest round of funding brings Allison Wood Venture's total backing of Innago to $7.7 million over the last five years, a clear indicator that CEO Allison Wood truly believes in the fledgling tech company. In addition to the most recent investment, Allison Wood Ventures invested $1.2 million in 2017 and $2.5 million in 2020.

“I have been impressed by Dave and Yasir at every turn over the last five years,” Wood said. “Not only did they create this groundbreaking software and make it accessible to all, they’ve worked to truly better the lives of their users. I am so excited to see them continue to grow and am grateful to be a part of this next step forward.”

Spooner and Drabu launched Innago in 2017 after tinkering with pricing models, user interfaces and other important components of what makes a property management software valuable to landlords and their tenants. Not only does Innago allow property owners to create applications, screen tenants, sign leases, collect rent, manage work orders, organize finances and communicate with renters, it also provides world-class customer service that gives users peace of mind.

Innago is, in one word, simple. Unlike other rental management software and websites, it provides only what is necessary and cuts out the often-redundant features that drive up cost and slow down processing. Last year, Innago launched a landlord app that allows property owners to track applications, maintenance requests, payments and more from a smartphone.

"We are confident that, at this point, we have the best product, the best marketing and the best customer support of any similar company on the market," Spooner said. "As a landlord now myself, I couldn't manage my properties without the ease our service provides. We know we are poised to continue to grow and improve, and we are so grateful to Allison Wood Ventures for helping to make that a reality."

About Innago

Innago is a free, easy-to-use property management software solution, designed to save landlords time & money. Their mission is to make renting simple, accessible, & affordable for landlords of any size. The company is based in Cincinnati, OH.

For more information visit: www.innago.com

Media Contact:

Dave Spooner

dave@innago.com

(513) 572-1708

###

Innago | Free Property Management Software | Save Time & Money