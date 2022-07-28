High-Pressure Processing Equipment Market Size Opportunities, Ongoing Trends by 2030 | With a CAGR of 11.2%

High-pressure processing equipment market drives growth by increase in consumption of frozen foods, and development of the food packaging industry.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global high-pressure processing equipment market was valued at $404.6 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $1,238.3 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, North America dominated the global high pressure processing equipment market, in terms of revenue, accounting for around half share of the global high-pressure processing equipment market.

High-pressure processing equipment is used for milk processing, pasteurization processing, seafood processing, and ready-to-cook food products, which, in turn, surges the demand for processing equipment, thereby driving the growth of the global high pressure processing equipment market.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2531

Key Market Segments:

By Orientation Type

• Horizontal

• Vertical

By Application

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Seafood and Meat

• Juice and Beverages

• Others

Speak to Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2531

Region-wise, the global high-pressure processing equipment market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, North America was the highest contributor to the global high-pressure processing equipment market share, and is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.

Key Findings Of The Study

• Depending on application, the juice and beverages segment was the largest revenue generator in 2020.

• By end user, the food and beverages industry segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

• Based on orientation type, the horizontal segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

• Based on vessel volume, the 100-500 L segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

• Region-wise, North America is anticipated to dominate the global high-pressure processing equipment market throughout the study period.

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the global high-pressure processing equipment market trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

• The global high-pressure processing equipment market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

Request for Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2531