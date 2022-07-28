High-Pressure Processing Equipment Market Size Opportunities, Ongoing Trends by 2030 | With a CAGR of 11.2%
High-pressure processing equipment market drives growth by increase in consumption of frozen foods, and development of the food packaging industry.
PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global high-pressure processing equipment market was valued at $404.6 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $1,238.3 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, North America dominated the global high pressure processing equipment market, in terms of revenue, accounting for around half share of the global high-pressure processing equipment market.
High-pressure processing equipment is used for milk processing, pasteurization processing, seafood processing, and ready-to-cook food products, which, in turn, surges the demand for processing equipment, thereby driving the growth of the global high pressure processing equipment market.
Key Market Segments:
By Orientation Type
• Horizontal
• Vertical
By Application
• Fruits and Vegetables
• Seafood and Meat
• Juice and Beverages
• Others
Region-wise, the global high-pressure processing equipment market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, North America was the highest contributor to the global high-pressure processing equipment market share, and is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.
Key Findings Of The Study
• Depending on application, the juice and beverages segment was the largest revenue generator in 2020.
• By end user, the food and beverages industry segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.
• Based on orientation type, the horizontal segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.
• Based on vessel volume, the 100-500 L segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.
• Region-wise, North America is anticipated to dominate the global high-pressure processing equipment market throughout the study period.
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the global high-pressure processing equipment market trends and emerging opportunities of the market.
• The global high-pressure processing equipment market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.
