Company Launches New Division with Promise to Get Steel Decking for General Contractors in Under 24 Hours

Worker Installing Steel Decking Structural Deck Logo

Structural Deck provides B-deck and form deck for general contractors. This new product line promises to deliver metal deck in less than 24 hours.

NAPPANEE, IN, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PWI launched a metal decking product line, Structural Deck, to provide B-deck and form deck for general contractors as well as many projects they manage under their mezzanine division at PWI. This new product line promises to deliver metal deck in less than 24 hours.

“I know firsthand how frustrating it can be when a project is delayed because you can’t get B-decking on time,” said Ryan Miller, President & CEO of PWI, “Many other suppliers offer inventory at common lengths which creates a lot of waste and adds more money. This was a frustration we personally experienced, and it’s why we are committed to providing contractors with next day pickup.”

StructuralDeck.com is live and taking customer orders. All general contractors have to do is choose their type of metal decking, coating, and sheet length. After that, they can schedule their order for whenever they need it, and we’ll have it ready in as little as 24 hours. Structural Deck offers next day pick up or local delivery for $100.

Miller said, “Managing a construction project efficiently is really hard and many times you feel like you’re juggling a hundred balls in the air. Now you can waive goodbye to at least one of the stressful issues of planning months ahead for a project that you don’t even have all the details for yet. Wait until you’re actually ready. Be confident about the dimensions you’re submitting. Avoid having material laying on the job-site getting muddy or damaged.”

PWI’s new product line cuts general contractor’s lead times from months to days. Miller adds “The question that contractor’s will be asking themselves is, ‘How many more projects can I complete?’”

To learn more about Structural Deck and order metal decking, go to structuraldeck.com

About Structural Deck: Structural Deck is a division of PWI. PWI specializes in building and installing overhead cranes, mezzanines, and fall protection systems across the USA.