Clinical Laboratory Services Market to Expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2027

TMR Image

Clinical Laboratory Services Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 - 2027

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global clinical laboratory services market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, surge in incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, growing medical tourism, and employer sponsored medical programs are projected to drive the global clinical laboratory services market during the forecast period.

According to the report, the global clinical laboratory services market was valued at US$ 232.6 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2027

Surge in Incidence of Chronic and Infectious Disease to Drive the Demand for Clinical Laboratory Services: Key Drivers

Incidence of chronic and infectious diseases is anticipated to rise at an alarming rate during the forecast period

Chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, obesity, cancer, and diabetes are affecting several people worldwide

Request Sample of Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=414

The rise in these non-communicable chronic diseases is due to urbanization and adoption of unhealthy life styles. According to Centers of Disease control and Prevention (CDC) more than 60% of preventable deaths worldwide are caused due to non-communicable diseases

In developing countries 48% of such deaths occur in persons above 70 years of age. The incidence of chronic diseases is also increasing rapidly in Africa

Incidence of infectious diseases such as HIV, hepatitis, and other viral diseases has also been rising in the world

World Health Organization (WHO) forecast that 13 million deaths would occur due to infectious diseases till 2050

These factors have led to increasing demand for clinical laboratory testing, and are expected to drive the clinical laboratory services market from 2019 to 2027

Request for Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=414

Growing Medical Tourism Boost Market Growth

Medical tourism occurs when patients travel in other parts of the world for receiving some form of medical treatment

Medical tourism is experiencing high growth rate, owing to better and on par health care facilities and services provided in the developed region, along with increasing adoption of new and advanced products and technologies

Mexico, Thailand, the U.S., India are some of the top destinations for health tourism

Growing medical tourism has led to increasing number of patients requiring clinical laboratory tests and services. This is expected to drive the global clinical laboratory services market from 2019 to 2027.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=414

Stringent Regulatory Scenarios to Hamper Market

The U.S. FDA that controls the approval and commercialization of medical devices in the country has claimed its control over laboratory developed tests (LDTs) as well, although there has been no enforcement exercised by the FDA to require laboratories to comply with its regulations

LDTs refer to clinical laboratories developing diagnostic tests in-house to provide quicker and efficient results to their customers.

In 2010, the FDA announced that it would exercise its regulatory authority over LDTs by issuing guidance to the clinical laboratory industry regarding its regulatory approach which would essentially be risk-based. This is expected to considerably increase the regulatory burden for clinical laboratories. It would also have a considerable impact on the profit margins due to the additional costs and possible delays in introducing newly developed tests.

Although the FDA has not issued any such guidelines till date, industry experts believe that this factor would greatly affect market growth and also prevent new entrants from venturing into the industry.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=414

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market: Competitive Landscape

This report profiles major players in the global clinical laboratory services market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments

Leading players operating in the global clinical laboratory services market are

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Sonic Healthcare

Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc. (Spectra)

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

Genomic Health, Inc.

SYNLAB International GmbH

UNILABS

ARUP Laboratories

Eurofins Scientific

GENOPTIX

ALERE,INC.

among others

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Venous Skin Ulcer Treatment Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/venous-skin-ulcer-treatment-market.html

Video Telemedicine Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/v-telemedicine-market.html

Smart Healthcare Products Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-healthcare-products-market.html

Bioremediation Technology & Services Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bioremediation-technology-services-market.html

Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/synthetic-absorbable-sutures-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing market research reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.