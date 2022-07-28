Blockchain, FinTech Advisory Expert, Ian Scarffe Joins LuckyMeta Advisory Board
EINPresswire.com/ -- LuckyMeta, a free casino metaverse that runs on smart contracts and is managed by a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (D.A.O.), is pleased to announce the addition of Ian Scarffe to its Board of Advisors. As LuckyMeta continues to attract international attention, Ian brings extensive experience within the Investment and Blockchain markets to support the LuckyMeta business development process.
Fundraising will support ongoing development and scaling as LuckyMeta begins its global reach. It will allow the team to provide liquidity for NFT pledge mining and the first tranche of funding for the Vault Protocol.
As a Blockchain expert, Ian is on the advisory board of multi-million-dollar Blockchain start-ups.
About Ian Scarffe
Ian Scarffe is a serial entrepreneur, investor, and consultant with business experience from around the world.
As a leading entrepreneur, Ian is on a personal mission to develop a culture of entrepreneurship, helping startups achieve their full potential as well as helping to expand existing companies. Ian has founded ‘Binkplus’, a startup incubator in Europe.
A leading expert in Bitcoin, Blockchain, and Crypto industries, Ian is at the very heart of revolutionizing the financing industry across the globe and currently consults and advises for a range of multi-million-dollar companies.
Ian’s overall mission is to foster a society of economically independent individuals who are engaged citizens, contributing to the improvement of their communities across the world.
Ian now focuses on the Blockchain industry and offers advice, consulting services, connections to Blockchain experts, and investor relations strategies.
Ian Scarffe has outstanding entrepreneurial skills and commercial acumen with innovation and motivation. With the capacity to work at strategic levels, Ian possesses exceptional interpersonal, communication, and negotiation skills.
A passion for customer service, a wealth of knowledge, and vast amounts of hands-on experience in almost every role mean Ian has valuable insight into millions of customers, proving him to be an asset to companies across the globe.
Ian is a Top Global Influencer in Blockchain and Fintech.
Top Ranked Member of Global List - People of Blockchain
www.ianscarffe.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ianscarffe
