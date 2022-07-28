Smart Buildings Market Set for Explosive Growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% by 2028 | States the Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid urbanization and increasing investment in smart technologies to enhance operational efficiency of commercial buildings

Smart Buildings Market Size – USD 66.29 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.9%, Market Trends – High demand for smart commercial buildings” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart buildings market size is expected to reach USD 141.71 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing number of smart cities across the globe and rising adoption of IoT-enabled Building Management Systems (BMS) and deployment of embedded sensors in buildings and devices are driving global smart buildings market revenue growth.

Smart buildings function on advanced digital technologies, algorithms, and building analytics, which mutually benefits tenants, building owners, and management operators. Building analytics converts data created by IoT-enabled building management systems into intelligence, which enables building owners to identify threats, enhance tenant comfort level, and identify cost saving opportunities. Building analytics increases tenant safety and security and helps to lower operating cost, which in turns give higher satisfaction.

Increasing investment in smart technologies helps to increase efficiency of smart buildings. Intelligent buildings allows leveraging of the latest innovations in an intuitive way. Smart buildings with automated door opening, voice control devices, and fall detection provide comfortable and easier accessibility for disabled persons. Increasing need for more efficient space utilization and enhanced energy efficiency and sustainable buildings are some other key factors driving growth of the global smart buildings market.

Global smart buildings market growth is hampered by factors such as high upfront costs and privacy and security concerns related to hacking or similar threats. State governments, corporations, and others shareholders require co-operation among themselves for Internet of Things (IoT) and existing smart technologies to work together. This co-operation is crucial to leverage maximum potential of these technologies in building smart cities.

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Smart Buildings market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Smart Buildings market landscape.

The Smart Buildings research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on a detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

Some major companies in the global market report include

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

Honeywell International Inc.,

Johnson Controls Internationals,

Hitachi Ltd.,

Schneider Electric,

ABB Ltd.,

Legrand,

Siemens AG,

Robert Bosch GmbH, and

Telit.

Key Highlights from the Report

In January 2020, Johnson Controls International announced the launch of new commercial Rooftop Units (RTUs), which will exceed Department of Energy (DoE) energy efficiency standards of smart buildings by 22%. New commercial rooftop units will help to maximize control, extend smart building equipment life, and reduce operating cost.

Lightning control system segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to smart time scheduling and daylight harvesting, which helps to save energy. It also helps to analyze patterns of movements and show areas of congestion, and frequently used paths.

Educational institutions segment accounted for significantly robust revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. Smart technologies in educational institutions provides brighter lighting, proper ventilation, and adequate energy, among others. This helps to boost learning experience of students.

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart buildings market on the basis of automation type, service type, building type, and region:

Automation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Building Management System (BMS)

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Lightning Control System

Emergency Alarm and Evacuation System

Audio and Visual Effects

Video Surveillance System

Elevators and Escalators Systems

Fire and Life Safety Alarm

Energy Management

Others

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

System Integration and Deployment

Support and Maintenance

Consulting

Building Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Commercial Buildings

Residential Building

Governmental and Public Infrastructure Facilities

Educational Institutions

Others

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Outlook of Smart Buildings Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected market size from 2021-2028

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Smart Buildings market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

