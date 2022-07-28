Plastics Injection Molding Machine Market Size To Worth USD 11.73 Billion in 2028 | At a CAGR of 3.1% - Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increasing Global Demand from the Packaging, Medical, and Electronics and Automotive Industry would Drive Market Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global plastic injection molding machine market size is expected to reach USD 11.73 Billion in 2028 registering a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Major factor driving market revenue growth are increasing plastic injection molding machine demand from the packaging, medical, and electronics sectors along with the rising need for replacements in the automotive industry.

By pumping molten materials into a mold, an injection molding machine creates pieces. Injection molding is an important part of the plastic processing industry since it is a good way to mass produce complex shapes. Metals (also known as die-casting), glasses, elastomers, and confections are the most widely utilized materials, with thermoplastic and thermosetting polymers being the most common. An injection molding machine can produce a wide range of product sizes, from the smallest component to the full car body. Furthermore, injection molding is the most widely used modern way of producing plastic parts.

Production efficiency, quick injection times due to dynamic servo-motors, improved repeatability, decreased noise, and superior acceleration performance are all advantages of an all-electric injection molding machine. The investment expenses of electric devices are significant due to their advanced technology. Another disadvantage is the high level of maintenance required in the event of waste. In the event of a motor failure, the entire system must be replaced, resulting in hefty maintenance expenses.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

During the projected period, electric machines will be the fastest growing machine type for plastics injection molding machines.

Over the forecast period, the automotive sector is expected to be the largest end-use industry for plastics injection molding machines.

In terms of both value and volume, APAC is predicted to be the largest plastics injection molding machine market during the forecast period.

During the projected period, Europe is expected to be the second-largest market for plastics injection molding machines.

Key players in the plastics injection molding machine market include Ferromatik Milacron India, Toshiba, Windsor, Electronica, Engel, JH-Welltec Machines, Tederic, Arburg GmbH & Co., Haitian International Holdings Limited, Chen Hsong Holdings Limited, Sumitomo, Milacron Holdings Corp., Nissei Plastic Industrial Co. Limited, and Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

Market segment based on the Type:

Electric Type

Hydraulic Type

Hybrid Type

Market segment based on End-user:

Automotive

Medical

Food & Beverage

Consumer Goods

Electronics & Telecom

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

