Silicone Market is Expected to Witness Significant Developments in the Coming Years 2019 to 2026

Silicone Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in demand for silicone across various end-user industries and increase in adoption of waterborne coatings supplement the growth of the global silicone market. Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific region contributed the largest share in 2018. Based on end user the building & construction segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018.

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Silicone Market by Type (Elastomers, Fluids, Resins, Gels, and Others), and End-User (Building & Construction, Transportation, Personal Care & Consumer Goods, Energy, Electrical & Electronics, Paper, Textile, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." The report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including key winning strategies, industry drivers & restraints, market size & forecast, top investment pockets, competitive landscape, and wavering market trends. As per the report, the global silicone industry was estimated at $18.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to register $91.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The silicone market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the silicone market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the silicone market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The elastomers segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global silicone market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate during the study period. This is due to the high demand from numerous sectors such as construction, automobile sector, healthcare sector, and others. The resins segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 24.7% by 2026. Demand for silicone resin is majorly propelled by its physical properties such as electrical insulation, anti-corrosion, flexibility, and heat resistance.

Some ruling enterprises in the global silicone market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global silicone industry include Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Wacker Chemie AG, Emerald Performance Materials, LLC, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Dow Inc., BASF SE.

The market is divided into building & construction, transportation, personal care & consumer goods, energy, electrical & electronics, paper, textile, and others. The building & construction segment accounted for the highest market share by contributing nearly one-fourth of the global silicone market revenue in 2018 and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. However, the transportation segment would register the fastest CAGR of 23.2% throughout the study period.

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the silicone market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the silicone market

