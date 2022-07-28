Catalyst Market: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players with Revenue Insights

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for petroleum refined products, petrochemicals, and chemical synthesis is a key factor driving catalyst market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global catalyst market size was USD 39.0 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand from the automobile industry due to shifting energy demands for alternative fuels including biodiesel, rising demand for petroleum refined products, petrochemicals, and chemical synthesis, as well as increasing demand for catalysts enabling conversion of bio-derived feedstock into industrially relevant chemicals, thus helping in maintaining bioeconomy are major factors driving market revenue growth.

All petrochemical plants and refineries are built around catalytic processes. With ongoing technological advancements in catalyst manufacture, optimization, and enhanced operational efficiency, the global market for catalysts is rising. This pattern is particularly evident in the refining industry, where usage of catalytic procedures is continuously expanding.

As the need for polyolefins, polyesters, and polyurethanes rises, so will demand for catalysts for synthesis of petrochemicals and polymers. Clariant offers customized solutions for major petrochemical building blocks such as ethylene, propylene, butadiene, and styrene. These catalysts provide excellent performance needed to prevail in this fiercely competitive sector. In the area of on-purpose olefin production, Houdry propane dehydrogenation and Methanol-To-Propylene (MTP) catalysts are in the forefront.

In the past ten years, there has been a lot of funding and interest in research into catalytic conversion of feedstock derived from biomass into renewable fuels and chemicals. Several recently created catalytic technologies have either been commercialized or are presently undergoing testing in fully operational pilot plants. Solid catalysts are crucial to the success of chemocatalytic processes for production of high-value-added products such as biofuels, commodity chemicals, and innovative bio-based materials including bioplastics. The transformation of biomass feedstock into high-value chemicals and fuels can be catalyzed by a variety of solid catalysts such as metal oxides, supported metal catalysts, micro-and mesoporous materials, and sulfonated polymers.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Catalyst market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and collaborations. Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Clariant AG, DuPont, Exxonmobil Corporation, Johnson Matthey, Albemarle Corporation, Cue Energy Resources Ltd, and Apache Corporation are some of the top companies profiled in the report.

Key Highlights From the Report

The homogenous catalysts systems segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Homogeneous catalysts are preferable to heterogeneous catalysts because they can carry out the reaction at softer conditions, have higher activity and selectivity, are simpler to spectroscopically monitor, and have controlled and tunable reaction sites.

Homogeneous catalysis is used in synthesis of simple and complex molecules such as medicinal compounds, natural products, and agrochemicals. In general, homogeneous catalysts are effective at transforming single-origin feedstock that are low in FFA and contain water into biodiesel. Acid, enzymatic, and organometallic catalysts are a few common types of homogeneous catalysts.

The zeolites segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Zeolites, also known as molecular sieves, are an aluminosilicate family of minerals made up of molecularly sized micropores that are uniformly dispersed. They are frequently utilized as very effective adsorbents, ion exchangers, and catalysts in petrochemical industries and in everyday life.

Zeolites are used in a growing number of sustainable processes in addition to these more conventional ones. Zeolites have particularly shown promise in sectors of renewable energy and environmental improvement including fuel cells, thermal energy storage, biomass conversion, CO2 capture and conversion, air-pollution remediation, water purification, etc. Zeolites are excellent catalysts for a variety of significant organic molecular processes.

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Outlook of Catalyst Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Emergen Research has segmented the global catalyst market based on type of raw material, application and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Heterogeneous Catalysts

Homogeneous Catalysts

Type of Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Metals

Chemical Compounds

Zeolites

Organometallic Materials

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Petroleum Refining

Chemical Synthesis

Polymer Catalysis & Petrochemicals

Environmental

Others

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

