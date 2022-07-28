Cold Plasma Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period 2021-2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Cold Plasma Market Increasing demand for cold plasma in the plastic industry is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Cold Plasma Market Size – USD 1,441.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.3%, Market Trend – Growth of the textile industry” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global Cold Plasma market size was USD 1,441.4 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4,517.8 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. The cold plasma market is witnessing rapid growth, due to increasing application of cold plasma in wound healing, adhesion, etching, decontamination, finishing, printing, surface treatment, coating, wastewater treatment, and blood coagulation. Factors such as increasing demand for cold plasma in the plastic industry, growth of the textile industry, rising demand for cold plasma in wound healing, and safety concerns associated with food packaging drive the market.

The Global Cold Plasma Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Cold Plasma Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Cold Plasma industry for the forecast period of 2020-2028.

Competitive Landscape:

The Cold Plasma report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline. The report pays special heed to the emerging business components, niche sectors, and product launches and brand promotions occurring in the Cold Plasma market to help the readers make fruitful investment strategies.

The major companies studied in the report are:

Plasmatreat GmbH, Europlasma NV, Nordson Corporation, Apyx Medical Corporation, P2i Limited, Enercon Industries Corporation, Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd., Relyon Plasma GmbH, neoplas GmbH, Henniker Plasma

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the Cold Plasma market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Cold Plasma industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the Cold Plasma market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Pressure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Low Pressure Cold Plasma

Atmospheric Cold Plasma

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Wound Healing

Adhesion

Etching

Decontamination

Finishing

Printing

Surface Treatment

Coating

Wastewater Treatment

Blood Coagulation

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Polymer & Plastic

Textile

Food & Beverage

Agriculture

Electronics & Semiconductor

Medical

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the Cold Plasma market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The Cold Plasma report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027.

According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected Cold Plasma market size from 2020-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Cold Plasma market.

The report further analyses the changing Cold Plasma market dynamics.

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the Cold Plasma market growth.

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors.

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies.

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Cold Plasma Market Size Worth USD 4,517.8 Million by 2027