9:00 AM UPDATE: ROAD OPEN: Portion of Route 405 to Close Next Week in Northumberland County

Montoursville, PA Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 405 will be closed starting next week in West Chillisquaque and Point Townships, Northumberland County, for road construction as part of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project.

Starting Monday, August 1, Route 405 will be closed to traffic between Housels Run Road in West Chillisquaque Township and Route 1024 (Ridge Road) in Point Township.  Route 405 will be reconstructed near the intersection with the former Route 147. 

A detour using Ridge Road, Route 147, Route 45, and Route 405 will be in place for approximately two months. The reconstruction of this portion of Route 405 is expected to be completed by September 2022.

Access to businesses and homes along Route 405 between Route 45 and the former intersection with Route 147 will not be impacted by the detour and remain open to local traffic.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for detour signing and road closures and allow for additional commute time for the detour routes.

For more information regarding the CSVT motorists can visit the website at CSVT | Welcome to the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project Website or view a map of the new route designations at: CSVT Route Designation Map.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

 

###


