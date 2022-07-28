I-76 East to Close at Night Next Week for Viaduct Construction in Center City Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Eastbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) will be closed in the vicinity of 30th Street in Center City Philadelphia on Monday, August 1, through Thursday, August 4, from­­ 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for overhead viaduct construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.



When eastbound I-76 is closed between 30th Street and South Street, traffic will be directed to use the off-ramp at 30th Street, turn left on Chestnut Street, then turn right on Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp back to eastbound I-76 at Walnut Street.



In addition, the Chestnut Street Bridge will be reduced to one lane between Schuylkill Avenue and 24th Street on Monday, August 1, through Friday, August 5, from 7:00 AM to 3:30 PM for railing installation.

Motorists are also reminded that eastbound Market Street (Route 3) is reduced to a single lane 24/7 between Schuylkill Avenue West and 24th Street for the next several months for repairs to the Market Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River.



Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All operations are weather dependent.



The work is part of PennDOT's substantially completed $105.1 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River — which reopened in March — and eight other nearby structures, including the viaducts carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Market Street.



Buckley & Company Inc., of Philadelphia is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 80% federal and 20% state funds. The entire project is scheduled to finish this summer.



MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

