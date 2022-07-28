Georgetown Property Listings Launches Georgetown Directory to Help Local Families Find Top-Rated Amenities & Businesses
Newly revealed platform curates the luxurious Washington, D.C. neighborhood's top stores, schools/childcare facilities, parks, and more.WASHINGTON, D.C, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgetown Property Listings (GTPL), the leading resource for available properties in the high-demand Washington, D.C. neighborhood, today announced the launch of its Georgetown Directory platform. Currently live on GTPL's website, the Georgetown Directory compiles and categorizes the top local amenities, businesses, media outlets, and organizations, enabling residents and visitors alike to find the very best of Georgetown's esteemed offerings.
The Georgetown Directory has debuted with 12 categories: beauty, fitness, grocery, hardware and home design, hospitals and emergency, local publications, organizations, parks, parking, pets, schools, and shopping. Each of these all-encompassing categories (fitness, for instance, features gyms, spas, and multiple types of classes) is accessible with a simple tap or click and includes brief descriptions of the related establishments.
Created with convenience front of mind, the Georgetown Directory displays listed businesses' addresses, which, when clicked or tapped, bring one to the appropriate Google landing page. From there, users can view hours of operation, reviews, directions, and much more, underscoring the platform's role as the foremost curator of all that showcases Georgetown at its finest.
Additionally, the Georgetown Directory boasts choices ranging from popular chains to local favorites, making it easy to select the ideal business for any situation and preference. Whether a family is looking for a fun way to spend an afternoon, a grocery store that has exactly the right items, or the perfect school, the Directory has things covered.
Long term, the Georgetown Directory aims to help as many residents and visitors as possible learn more about the neighborhood - including why it's such a special place to see and experience.
ABOUT GEORGETOWN PROPERTY LISTINGS
Operated by TTR Sotheby's International Realty, Georgetown Property Listings is a one-stop destination for the best properties in the ultra-desirable Washington, D.C., neighborhood, which is home to about 31,000 residents. Visit GTPL's website to view active listings, read up on Georgetown, and connect with knowledgeable real estate professional Melanie Hayes.
