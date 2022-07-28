Introducing the 2022 Ms. and Mr. Health & Fitness

Meet two athletes who won $20k and will be featured in iconic fitness magazines

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ms. Health & Fitness, LLC, an established online competition in its sixth year running, is proud to announce that Antoinette Walder is the 2022 Ms. Health & Fitness! This veteran and former aircraft mechanic turned fitness lover has a powerful story that will touch the hearts of millions.Walder found fitness after struggling with postpartum depression. Ever since, she has been building her mental and physical health and hopes to help other women do the same. With the support of her community, Walder came out on top in the competition. Not only is she taking home the title, $20,000, and the cover of Muscle & Fitness HERS, but she’s also using this as an opportunity to continue to make a difference.The men’s counterpart, Mr. Health & Fitness, LLC, just completed its second year, with Rahman Tabb taking the top spot and claiming the 2022 Mr. Health & Fitness title. As a lifelong athlete, Tabb has always known the importance of maintaining his fitness routine.CrossFit and boxing are his current go-to workouts. Tabb loves to get active so he can continue to enjoy life and keep up with his family. He can’t wait to give back to his loved ones now that he is taking home the title, the $20,000, and a feature in Muscle & Fitness Magazine.Ms. Health and Fitness, LLC and Mr. Health & Fitness, LLC also benefit Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors. A portion of the net proceeds from each Competition will be donated to this non-profit organization that strives to provide accessible housing for veterans wounded during their service.is the headlining sponsor for both Competitions. For over 17 years, Magnum Nutraceuticals has been dedicated to integrity in producing the highest-quality sports nutrition supplements. All Magnum products are backed by real science, unmatched quality, and guaranteed results.Additional sponsorship for the Competitions is provided by WOLFpak, a Southern California brand crafting spacious, waterproof, structured gear for individuals who want to take functionality to the next level.Visit mshealthandfitness.com/ and featured.muscleandfitness.com for more details.