Rising Pet Health Awareness to Generate Lucrative Opportunities for Automated Pet Feeder Manufacturers, States Fact.MR

“Usage of automatic pet feeders to reduce pet veterinary expenses is expected to drive near-term opportunities for market players,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global automatic pet feeder market is estimated at US$ 540.8 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast years of 2022-2032. The market is set to grow due to the remarkable adoption of novel technologies by automatic pet feeder manufacturers to ease pet parenting.



Unbalanced nutrition can cause many serious illnesses in pets, including obesity, rickets, fur loss, emaciation, and allergies. Though these disorders are often caused by the inappropriate quantity of food offered or the quality of the food provided, they can also cause by some medical disorders or the spread of parasites.

Balanced nutrition is an essential part of a pet's health. Pet owners are more tech-savvy these days than ever before. Trends suggest that manufacturers are increasingly looking for new technologies to connect with pets and ensure their health and safety. Providing pets with proper nutrition through a balanced diet is gaining immense traction, and, as such, automatic pet feeders are seeing high demand.

Overall, growth of the pet care industry , increasing pet veterinary expenses, and rising inclination towards preventive pet care are advancing the growth of the automatic pet feeder market at a rapid pace.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global automatic pet feeder market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 9.6% and be valued at US$ 1.4 billion by 2032.

The market witnessed 6.6% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

Under pet type, dogs dominate the market and the segment is currently valued at US$ 378.4 million.

North America dominated the market with 35% market share at the end of 2021.

Together, the dogs and cats segments are likely to represent 95% market share in 2022.

Based on region, the markets in Europe and South Asia & Oceania are projected to expand at CAGRs of 6.8% and 9%, respectively, through 2032.

Market Development

The business environment in the automatic pet feeder market continues to reflect a spike within the industry despite difficult economic conditions during COVID-19. To gain a solid hold in the market, prominent manufacturers are focusing on product design and are associating with pet care professionals and government agencies.

The automatic pet feeder market is increasing in terms of innovation; most importantly, market players are focusing on adding some essential capabilities - such as owners can see the activity of their pets, can program their meals by time, quantity, etc.

• In Jan 2021, Dogness International Corporation By Dogness Group launched a Dogness' 2L programmable automatic feeders, a brand new product in the market, which permits pet owners to feed their pets or program the food meals of their pets.

In addition, the increasing problem of obesity in pets has driven the demand for automatic pet feeder products. However, the higher cost of these products may limit market expansion to some extent.

Short Term (2022 Q2 to 2025): According to a study by the American Pet Products Association, nearly 12.5 million households adopted new pets during the pandemic, which will positively impact automatic pet feeder market growth in the short term.

Medium Term (2025-2028): North America and Europe anticipated to exhibit high automatic pet feeder demand owing to a surge in product accessibility and visibility through online retailing.

Long Term (2028-2032): Increase in the use of automatic pet feeders for balanced nutrient diets for pets will drive long-term demand.

From 2017 to 2021, the global automatic pet feeder market registered a CAGR of 6.6%. Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, predicts the market to exhibit growth at 9.6% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Manufacturers are offering a variety of automatic pet feeders such as instant dry and wet food automatic pet feeders, automatic pet feeders with cameras, automatic water feeders, microchip pet feeders, and so on.

In July 2022, pet care Brand Petlibro launched a new next-generation premium automatic pet feeder.

In Nov 2019, Petsafe brand by Radio System Corporation launched a smart feed automatic pet feeder in Canada.

Segmentation of Automatic Pet Feeder Industry Research

By Pet Type : Automatic Pet Feeders for Dogs Automatic Pet Feeders for Cats Automatic Pet Feeders for Other Pet Types

By Capacity : Less than 2 Liter Automatic Pet Feeders 2 -5 Liter Automatic Pet Feeders Above 5 Liter Automatic Pet Feeders

By Distribution Channel : Online Sales Channels Company-owned Websites e-Commerce Offline Sales Channels Hypermarkets/Super Markets Modern Trade Stores Brand Stores Pet Care Stores Pet Care Clinics

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global automatic pet feeder market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of pet type (dogs, cats, other pet types), capacity (less than 2 liters, 2 -5 liters, above 5 liters), and distribution channel (online sales channels (company-owned websites, e-Commerce), offline sales channels (hypermarkets/supermarkets, modern trade stores, brand stores, pet care stores, pet care clinics), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trusts us in critical decision making. We provide both qualitative and quantitative research, spanning market forecast, market segmentation, competitor analysis, and consumer sentiment analysis.

