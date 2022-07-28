Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,067 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,689 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Grace Poe on veto of bill expanding franchise area of DLPC:

PHILIPPINES, July 28 - Press Release
July 28, 2022

Sen. Grace Poe on veto of bill expanding franchise area of DLPC:

We respect the President's exercise of his veto powers on the expansion of the franchise area of Davao Light and Power Company (DLPC).

It is the people of Davao themselves who clamored for a new power provider as they have been held hostage by onerous power supply agreements entered into with less than due diligence. The grant would have rolled out cheaper and better electricity services that can spur much needed growth in the region.

The interest of consumers comes first.

Congress made sure in the measure that the franchise expansion would not be violative of existing laws including the Electric Power Industry Reform Act and any constitutional or case law.

As the Constitution allows, the franchise expansion falls squarely under the "amendment, alteration or repeal by Congress when the common good requires."

There is also no violation of the non-impairment clause of the Constitution as this does not apply to franchises. It is settled that police power subordinates the non-impairment clause in the "interest of public health, safety, morals and general welfare."

The proposed expansion of DLPC's franchise area is not a collateral attack but is actually a response to the appeal of Nordeco (North Davao Electric Cooperative) customers for better power service. The argument of "collateral attack" on franchises may only apply in court or administrative proceedings where parties may otherwise attempt to strike down a law that is legally presumed to be valid. This does not apply in the exercise of legislative functions by Congress especially in the context of Section 11, Article XII of the Constitution.

We will await action from the House of Representatives as to whether they will refile the measure before the Senate can consider it again.

The Senate committee on public services remains committed to the delivery of better services in all unserved and underserved areas, with the consumers' highest interest in mind.

You just read:

Sen. Grace Poe on veto of bill expanding franchise area of DLPC:

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.