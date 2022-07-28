Global Baby Food Market will reach to USD 7.12 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.3% : GreyViews

Baby Food market are Abbott Laboratories, Bellamy’s Organic Pty Ltd., Campbell Soup Company., Danone., Hero Group., Mead Johnson & Company, LLC., Nestle S.A., Perrigo Company Plc, Royal Frieslandcampina N.V., and The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. among others.

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Baby Food market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Baby Food market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product, packaging, baby category, distribution channel, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Baby Food market are Abbott Laboratories, Bellamy’s Organic Pty Ltd., Campbell Soup Company., Danone., Hero Group., Mead Johnson & Company, LLC., Nestle S.A., Perrigo Company Plc, Royal Frieslandcampina N.V., and The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Baby Food market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures. Among these, Nestle S.A is one of the most significant manufacturers and distributors present in the global Baby Food market.

Baby foods has continued to become one of the highest-growing retail product in global food & beverage sector. The baby food products caters to the nutritional requirements of babies. Usually, the baby food is a soft and consumable food other than breastmilk which is used for feeding human babies between age of four and six months to two years old. Moreover, safety of baby food is the prime concern among consumers and manufacturers.

Emerging economies of the world offer lucrative opportunities to players operating in the baby food market. Major factors responsible for growth in such opportunities in developing economies are change in lifestyle and increase in birth-rates. As an attempt to diversify the consumer group, companies are implementing region based strategies. For instance, companies operating in India have launched affordable products to tap the lower-income groups. Companies such as Nestle S.A are investing on product development activities by setting up new R&D centres in India. Changing lifestyle and growth in working females is setting the stage for growth in demand for baby food in developing countries. Moreover, increase in birth rates in countries such as China and India further propels the market growth.

Scope of Baby Food Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product, packaging, baby category, distribution channel, and region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Abbott Laboratories, Bellamy’s Organic Pty Ltd., Campbell Soup Company., Danone., Hero Group., Mead Johnson & Company, LLC., Nestle S.A., Perrigo Company Plc, Royal Frieslandcampina N.V., and The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. among others

Segmentation Analysis

Baby food snacks segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

Product segment includes baby food cereals, baby food snacks, baby food soup and milk formula, frozen baby food. Baby food snacks segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. Baby food snacks are delicious as well nutritious. For instance, Nestle’s Infant Snacks Puffs—Banana contains whole grains, a good source of iron and zinc. These snacks are available in different variants including My First Puffs, Sweet Potato, Peach, Banana, Strawberry, Apple and Blueberry Vanilla.

Parents prefer baby food snacks products as they contain right amount of nutritious as well as are readily consumable. In addition, key players in the market manufacture these food products made from premium quality fruits and vegetables to ensure proper nutrition to the babies. Such factors are fueling growth of this segment.

Online segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The distribution channel segment includes shopping malls, supermarkets, convenience stores, hyper markets, and online retail. Online retail segment is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period. Online platform serves as a popular medium for the purchase of baby food products. This is attributed to easy availability and benefits such as information about the attributes of the products, time-saving feature, and the facility of home delivery provided by online platforms.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Baby Food include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Asia-Pacific region witnessed a major share. Increased population and rising disposable income in Asia-Pacific is fueling growth of the Baby Food market. In addition, penetration of emerging market players in this region has created lucrative growth opportunities for the market. However, North America is expected to witness considerable growth rate during the forecast period. Various multinational food-manufacturing companies have their base in North American. These companies offer variety of baby food and infant formulations in the market.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany Baby Food market size was valued at USD 0.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.70 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2029.

Germany is one of the leading nations in the Europe Baby Food market. This is mainly attributed to changing lifestyles, increasing disposable incomes of population, and rising trend of e-commerce across the country. Sales of baby food products in this country is projected to grow due to increase in spending capacity of consumers and growth in awareness of proper nutrition for babies.

However, growth of the market in this country is slightly affected by falling birth rates and increase in breastfeeding due to strict governmental initiatives.

China

China Baby Food market size was valued at USD 0.71 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.38 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2029. China is one of the largest consuming as well as exporting country of baby food. The Government of China has relaxed and replaced its one-child policy with the two-child policy in 2015. This has led to the upsurge in the birth rate. This factor has further contributed to the growth of Baby Food market.

Moreover, the factors such as rapid urbanization, rising nutrition awareness, and ongoing trend of e-commerce sales in baby care sector has further boosted growth of the market.



India

India Baby Food market size was valued at USD 0.18 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.37 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2029. India is one of the strongest growing economies in Asia. Significant demand for Baby Food from increasing working women professional population in the country has driven growth of the market in this country.

In addition, the country is seeing rapid growth in influence of social media and changing lifestyle. This has encouraged modern mothers to use Baby Food. On the other hand, the birth rate in this country in 2021 was about 17.377 births per 1000 people. Such factors have altogether contributed to the India Baby Food market.





Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all of the industries such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, and, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in consumer goods and life sciences sector has seen upsurge in their revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences. However, the pandemic has caused decreased purchases of Baby Food from offline stores due to social distancing norms and lockdowns.

On the other hand, the pandemic has caused upsurge in online sales of Baby Food. Hence, Baby Food market is expected to witness considerable growth in the post-pandemic.

