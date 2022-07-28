India Automotive Stamping Industry Analysis 2022, Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities Forecast to 2028

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

Automotive stamping is a type of metal stamping, a method of processing sheet metals and converting them into different shapes and sizes according to specific needs and applications in automobiles. Metal stamping includes five major processes such as flanging, coining, bending, embossing, and blanking among others. Automotive stamping is used to manufacture a wide range of products (from sheet metal) such as fuel delivery systems, brake shoes, exhaust systems, valves, fenders, roofs, plate holders, and brackets. A variety of processes are used in automotive stamping such as tandem stamping, transfer stamping, hot stamping, cold stamping, and progressive die stamping.

Since the automotive industry in India is growing at a rapid pace, both automotive production and sales have increased significantly in the recent past. The increasing demand for passenger vehicles and an increase in production and sales of vehicles is a major driving factor for the market. Around 4.4 million passenger cars and commercial vehicles were sold in India in 2018. Moreover, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), passenger vehicle sales in India increased by 26.45% to 272,027 units in September 2020, in comparison to 215,124 units in September 2019. Furthermore, the rising trend of engine downsizing for lighter and better fuel-efficient vehicles is expected to augment the India automotive stamping market.

Major Key players in this Market:

◘ Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd.

◘ JBM Group

◘ Klt Automotive And Tubular Products Limited

◘ Autocomp Corporation Panse Pvt. Ltd.

◘ Omax Auto Ltd.

◘ Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited

◘ Sona Koyo Steering Systems Limited

◘ Harsha Engineers Limited

◘ Tata Autocomp Systems Limited

◘ Cosma International (India) Private Limited

◘ Yeshshree Press Comps Private Limited

◘ Gestamp Automobile India Private Limited

◘ Surin Automotive Private Limited

◘ Skh Metals Limited

◘ Caparo India.

The rapid growth of the automotive sector and the rising investments in automotive metal stamping are also positively impacting the growth of the market. India has always been a major player in the manufacturing, design, and production of automobile parts. With the rapid growth in the number of car manufacturing companies in India, the demand for metal stamping companies in India also shot up. As a result, several manufacturers from all around the world are looking forward to investing in India. For instance, in February 2017, Gestamp (a Spanish company) opened a new hot stamping plant in India to provide stamped components to auto giants such as Tata, Ford, and FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobile).

Major players involved in the market are focused on mergers and acquisitions to enhance their market presence. For instance, in 2019, Jay Bharat Maruti (JBM) Group acquired a 60% interest in Germany based Linde-Wiemann GmbH KG to enhance its market presence. Linde-Wiemann specializes in niche areas of auto systems, including using alternative materials such as aluminum to lightweight auto systems. Moreover, in 2019, Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd. teamed up with Fortaco Group to manufacture safety cabins for off-highway vehicles in India.

India automotive stamping Market, Detailed Segmentation:

By stamping type:

◘ Hot Stamping

◘ Cold Stamping

By vehicle type:

◘ Two-wheeler

◘ Passenger Car

◘ Three-wheeler

By Material Type:

◘ Steel

◘ Aluminum

◘ Others

By Process Type:

◘ Progressive Die Stamping

◘ Transfer Stamping

◘ Tandem Stamping

Regional Outlook:

The market is analysed based on its worldwide presence in countries such as North America (United States, Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World for a better understanding of the market adoption of India Automotive stamping . Due to increased India Automotive stamping expenditures, Asia-Pacific will lead the India Automotive stamping market. Furthermore, favourable government policies in Japan and Korea that encourage the expansion and development of the IT sectors move the industry forward.

Report Includes:

◘ An up-to-date detailed analysis of the global markets for India Automotive stamping .

◘ Analyses of global market trends, including data from 2018 and 2021, predictions for 2022 and 2024, and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028.

◘ The worldwide India Automotive stamping market size is estimated and forecasted, with market share analysis by India Automotive stamping type, component, application, end-user industry, and geographic area.

◘ Highlights of the industry's market potential for India Automotive stamping , emerging applications, technological advancements, and strategic innovations

◘ COVID-19 consequences on market advancement and assessment of feasible technological drivers through a comprehensive examination of numerous India Automotive stamping specialised applications for new and existing sub-parts.

◘ Recent industry structure, present competitive landscape, R&D activities, significant growth initiatives, and business value share analysis based on segmental sales are all included.

◘ Review of patents granted for India Automotive stamping , and assessment of new developments within the industry, as well as new advances in the sector.

◘ Company profiles of the the world's leading global players are Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd., JBM Group, Klt Automotive And Tubular Products Limited, Autocomp Corporation Panse Pvt. Ltd., Omax Auto Ltd., Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited, Sona Koyo Steering Systems Limited, Harsha Engineers Limited, Tata Autocomp Systems Limited, Cosma International (India) Private Limited, Yeshshree Press Comps Private Limited, Gestamp Automobile India Private Limited, Surin Automotive Private Limited, Skh Metals Limited, and Caparo India.

