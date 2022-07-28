File Integrity Monitoring Market Report 2022: Industry Growth, share, Size, Analysis and Forecast 2027

File Integrity Monitoring Market Report

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest published report, titled “File Integrity Monitoring Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global file integrity monitoring market is expected to exhibiting a CAGR of 14.89% during 2022-2027.

File integrity monitoring (FIM) refers to a data security solution used to monitor and detect changes in hardware or software system indicating a cyberattack. It monitors critical system files, components of the operating system and network devices for unauthorized changes and malware. It involves setting the FIM policy, establishing the baseline for active files, constant monitoring of the changes, sending an alert of an unauthorized change and reporting the results. It offers various benefits, such as real-time protection to the information technology (IT) infrastructure, detailed security metrics and dashboards and compliance with the regulatory benchmarks.



Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing incidence of data thefts and security breaches across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of FIM solutions across industries, such as manufacturing, defense, retail, healthcare and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), is also driving the market growth. For instance, financial institutions use FIM solutions to protect sensitive client information from cyberattacks and active directory-based hacking. Large and medium-sized enterprises also use these solutions extensively to protect critical organization information and to identify any security breach. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of cloud-based FIM solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These solutions are highly scalable, cost-effective, convenient to deploy and consist of a robust real-time change detection engine. Other factors, including significant improvements in the IT infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Market Summary:

Competitive Landscape:

AT&T Inc., Cimcor Inc., LogRhythm Inc., ManageEngine (Zoho Corporation), McAfee LLC, Netwrix Corporation, Paessler AG, Qualys Inc., SolarWinds Worldwide LLC (Solarwinds Corporation), Trend Micro Incorporated, Tripwire Inc. (Belden Inc.) and Trustwave Holdings Inc. (Singapore Telecommunications Limited).

Our report has categorized the market based on installation, deployment mode, organization and end use industry.

Breakup by Installation:

Agent-based

Agent-less

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based

On-premise

Breakup by Organization:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Education

IT and Telecom

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

