Hydroponics Market Business Demands 2022, Type and Application, Forecast 2028| Argus Control System (Canada) Logiqs B.V

According to a study by Coherent Market Insights, the global hydroponics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.53% in terms of revenue over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Hydroponics is the method of growing plants without using soil or soil-less gardening using important nutrients in a mineral-rich water solution. A plant only needs sunlight, a sufficient amount of water, and selected nutrients to grow. Globally, hydroponics is the fastest-growing market. On the basis of equipment, the hydroponics market is classified/segmented into HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning), communication technology, LED grow light, irrigation system, material handling, control systems, and others.

➼Hydroponics Market Major Key Players Included in this Report is:- Argus Control System (Canada), Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands), Greentech Agro LLC (U.S.), Biodynamic LLC., General Hydroponics, Inc., Logiqs B.V. (The Netherlands), Lumigrow, Inc. (U.S.), Hydrofarm Inc., Hydrodynamics International Inc., Heliospectra AB, Village Farms International, Inc., Platinum Produce Company and Millennium Pacific Greenhouses Ltd, and Soave Enterprises LLC.

A thorough segment-based analysis of the global Hydroponics market is also provided in the report. In this research, the segments and their sub-segments have been examined. The research also assesses the trends that would support the development of the various industries. The research report has analysed the key market segments of the global Hydroponics market as well as their market projections in terms of volume and revenue. The research also discusses the market's developing regional segments and the factors that will shape the sector in each of them.

Data from both the supply and demand sides of the market were collected to generate the study on the global Hydroponics market. Information and statistics on producers, product wholesalers and distributors, and raw material suppliers from the supply side are examined for the purposes of primary research. The paper examines consumer surveys, application surveys, and mystery shopping to assess the demand trends the market is exhibiting. Additionally, the paper makes reference to data from secondary data sources. The study provides insightful market projections and estimates that are supported by substantial research.

Market Segments:‣

Global Hydroponics Market, By Equipment:

HVAC

Communication Technology

LED Grow Light

Irrigation System

Material Handling

Control System

Others

Global Hydroponics Market, System Type:

Aggregate Hydroponics Systems

Closed System

Open System

Liquid Hydroponics Systems

Nutrient Film Techniques (NFT)

Floating Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Global Hydroponics Market, Crop Type:

Tomato

Lettuce & Leafy Vegetables

Cucumber

Pepper

Strawberry

Others

Global Hydroponics Market, Input Type:

Growth Medium

Rockwool

Coco Fiber

Perlite & Vermiculture

Others

Nutrients

Micronutrients

Macronutrients

