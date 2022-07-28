India Ferrite Magnet Market to Expand at a CAGR of 2.62% Over 2022-2027 - IMARC Group

India Ferrite Magnet Market

The India ferrite magnet market size is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.62% during 2022-2027. Ferrite magnets, commonly referred to as ceramic magnets, are magnets that are produced using iron oxide and strontium carbonate. They are electrically insulating, grey-colored materials with high operating temperatures and resistance to demagnetization. Ferrite magnets are generally available in the form of rings, cylinders, discs, blocks, etc., and are utilized in headphones, security systems, door latches, loudspeakers, magnetic suspension systems, computer hard drives, etc. They exhibit high resistance to corrosion. As a result, ferrite magnets find widespread applications across various sectors, such as automotive, telecommunication, electronics, power play, car line, electro-acoustic, etc.

The escalating product demand in the automotive industry for manufacturing several parts of automobiles and aircraft, including barking systems, windshield wipers, and seatbelt indicators to provide enhanced passenger safety, is among the primary factors driving the India ferrite magnet. Besides this, the elevating need for these materials in the medical sector to produce magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners, dental devices, maxillofacial surgical tools, etc., is further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the growing popularity of sol-gel processing techniques that aid in manufacturing magnets with enhanced structural, mechanical, and electrical properties at relatively low temperatures is also catalyzing the market across the country. Furthermore, the rising product utilization in the production of electro-acoustic commodities and the introduction of high-quality permanent magnets are expected to propel the India ferrite magnet market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

Electro-Acoustic Products

Electronics Industry

Power Play Tools

Car Line Industry

Calculating Machines

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

TOC for the India Ferrite Magnet Market Research Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

India Ferrite Magnet Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

