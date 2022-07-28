Global Electric Motorcycle Market will be worth ~$1.2 Billion by 2027

According to Mobility Foresights, the global Electric Motorcycle Market size is ~$407 Million in 2022 growing at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027.

/EIN News/ -- Bangalore, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Report summary

The rapid acceleration in the growth rate of the electric motorcycle market can be attributed to developing countries' environmental concerns as well as an increase in crude oil prices around the world.

Europe is the fastest growing electric motorcycle market worldwide but Asia market size is significantly bigger.

Vietnam is the biggest market for electric two wheelers in the ASEAN region at present but scooters and mopeds account for a large share.

Although motorcycles occupy 72% share in the overall 2 wheelers sales in India, the same is not applicable in the E-2 wheeler segment, where the share of electric motorcycles is much lesser.

Post COVID there has been a massive surge in E-bike and Bicycle market worldwide and the electric motorcycle market has also benefited immensely from it.

Get a Free Sample Copy of Report@

https://mobilityforesights.com/product/electric-motorcycle-market/

Key Takeaway

Less than 4 kWh battery capacity segment will continue to drive the Global Electric Motorcycle market as they account for more than 90% of the overall market volume. The share of less than $2.5K priced electric motorcycles is expected to grow from ~74% in 2021 to ~84% in 2027 in terms of volume with a growth rate of 360% from 2021-2027 India is expected to grow market volumes at a faster rate than other regions, since the majority of electric motorcycle start-ups (about 15-20) aim to launch their models between 2023 and 2025



Market Trends and opportunities

Li-ion battery type electric motorcycles are showing fastest growth in the sector, because of their low weight, and high energy storage as compared to other battery types

Southeast Asian countries( Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand) have a larger pie in the global 2-wheeler market. The EV revolution has just started here. EV motorcycle entrants with their quality products and innovative technology can address this market.

Various governments are promoting startups by focusing on development of battery technology (to increase the range and performance of vehicles) as government and private players are trying to promote and advertise the advantage of using electric Motorcycles

Many Chinese Electric motorcycle manufacturers are trying to grow their presence in the European & American markets, by launching the high valued products priced in $8,000-$10,000 range

Competitive Landscape

The global electric motorcycle market is fragmented and dominated by players such as Zhejiang Luyuan, Dongguan Tailing, Huaihai New Energy, Revolt and Zero Motorcycles

The top 3 Chinese players are primarily active in China and some ASEAN countries

In Thailand, Vietnam and Latin America various electric motorcycle models have been showcased but not launched yet.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Research Report@

https://mobilityforesights.com/product/electric-motorcycle-market/

Market Segmentation

By Geography

US

Europe

China

India

ASEAN

Row

By Battery Capacity

<4.5 kWh

>4.5 kWh

By Price

<$2.5k

>$2.5k

By Range

Less than 150Km

More than 150Km

Related Reports

Europe E-bike market

Europe Electric scooter market

Global Electric scooter market

COMPANIES PROFILED

Zero Motorcycles Inc.

Johammer e-mobility GmbH

Hero Electric

Harley Davidson

Mahindra GenZe

TVS

Energica Motor Company S.p.A.

About Us

We are among the very few market research firms globally, specialized in mobility domain(s). Our zone of research entails automotive, aerospace, marine, locomotive, logistics and construction & agricultural equipment.We deal in syndicated research, custom research and consumer research for all the above domains mentioned.



We envision the future of mobility every single day, following mobility domains is not just our profession rather it's our passion. We are here, just to serve you in the most ideal way and your fulfillment is above everything else.

For Latest Updates Follow Us

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/mobilityforesights/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mobility-foresights-private-limited

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mforesights

Other related reports

Global Electric Cargo Bike Market 2022-2027

Global Micromobility market 2022-2027

Global Electric Micro Bike Market 2022-2027

Europe used cars Market 2022-2027



Company Name: Mobility Foresights Contact Person: Vishal Giri Email: sales@mobilityforesights.com Phone: +1-315-675-4056 City: Bangalore State: Karnataka Country: INDIA