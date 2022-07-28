3D Printing Filament Market Size is Booming Across the Globe at a CAGR of 26.8% By 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Growing Demand from the Aerospace and Defense and Medical Industries and Government investment are Drives Growth during Forecast Period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3D Printing Filament Market is expected to reach USD USD 14.49 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. One of the main element for the thermoplastic feedstock for fused deposition modeling 3D printers is the 3D printing filament. It encourages manufacturers to develop multi-property materials for 3D printing filament by extruding, heating, and cooling materials such as metals, plastics, or ceramics to convert nurdles into the finished product. The increasing adoption of 3D printing technology has facilitated the use of advanced filament material for printing. For example, Stratasys, Ltd. launched Antero 800NA in 2018, a PEKK-based material used in the FDM process. This product focuses mainly on the aerospace parts and high-performance vehicle enterprises. This product improves the 3D materials product portfolio of Stratasys in commercial purposes.

Accelerated prototyping is being broadly accepted as a technology for product design, prototyping, product sampling, and concept modeling to the final steps of manufacturing, thereby increasing the growth of the 3D Printing Filament market. 3D printing is considered as one of the most significant disruptive technologies of this century, shifting from prototyping to a potential production process across several industries. 3D printing is anticipated to have a positive influence on several end-use industries, such as automotive, healthcare, and aerospace & defense, and consumer goods.

Top Companies: BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH, Arkema S.A., Höganäs AB, D Systems Corporation, The Exone Company, Royal Dsm N.V., Stratasys, Ltd., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Sandvik AB, Materialise NV, Evonik Industries AG, Dowdupont Inc., Oxford Performance Materials.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The 3D Printing Filament Market is estimated to reach USD 14.49 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 26.8% during the forecast period.

The plastic material segment accounts for the largest share of 36.7% of the market in 2018.

The medical and dental end user segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 27.5% during the forecast period. Several factors, like the advancement in technology and development in the healthcare infrastructure impact global 3D printing in the healthcare segment.

The aerospace and defense end user segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 26.9% during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 27.2% during the forecast period. The 3D Printing Filament Market is anticipated to witness increasing demand from India, China, and other countries of the Asia Pacific region. The augmentation of consumer products, automotive, healthcare, and other enterprises across the countries in the region will facilitate the market to achieve momentum during the forecast period.

The market in this region is forecast to witness escalating demand for polymers due to the rising demand for desktop printers.

Significant key trend of the 3D Printing Filament Market is business expansion. Several companies are building R&D as well as material production machines, serving to further the industrialization of the technology.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, ingredient type, application and regional analysis.

Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Plastic

Metal

Ceramic

End Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Aerospace & Defense Medical

Medical & Dental

Automotive

Consumer electronics

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Manufacturing

Prototyping

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

