3Dtracking Launches New Personal Tracking Solution
New capabilities create new market opportunities for telematics service providers to offer additional value-added services
Our personal tracking solution is creating new market opportunities for our telematics service provider partners to offer additional value-added services.”ST PETER PORT, GUERNSEY , July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3Dtracking, a leading global provider of white-labelled telematics platforms, today announced the company has launched a new personal tracking solution.
— Noam Cimand, General Manager, 3Dtracking
3Dtracking’s new personal tracking solution provides the framework for telematics service providers to offer new tracking services for individuals, including staff and mobile workforces, children, senior citizens and even pets. The functionality includes several options for value-added offerings, such as check-in, panic, fall detection and geo-fencing alerts and reporting.
These personal tracking features can be connected to either the 3Dtrack mobile app or third party personal GPS trackers.
“Congratulations to 3Dtracking on the official launch of its new personal tracking solution,” said Alejandro Patino Zuluaga, Vice President of Global Sales at Queclink. “We look forward to the value it will bring to our customers and the IoT community as well. As a world leading supplier of battery-powered tracking devices, Queclink’s reliable asset and personal trackers, integrated with platforms like 3Dtracking, have helped protect vulnerable groups and even save lives in the past decade.”
With the 3Dtracking platform, telematics service providers can offer personal tracking services as a standalone offering or bundled with other fleet management and asset tracking packages.
“We consider ourselves as strategic technology partners to the telematics service providers using our 3Dtracking platform and we are constantly adding new capabilities and solutions that support the launch of additional services,” stated Noam Cimand, General Manager at 3Dtracking. “Our personal tracking solution is an excellent example of this and is creating new market opportunities for our telematics service provider partners to offer additional value-added services.”
This new personal tracking solution is available as part of the recently released version 3.20 of the 3Dtracking platform.
For more information about 3Dtracking’s new personal tracking solution or this latest version release of the 3Dtracking platform, please contact your account manager directly or us at sales@3dtracking.com.
About 3Dtracking
3Dtracking is a global provider of white-labelled telematics platforms. Telematics service providers around the world are using 3Dtracking’s software platform to offer a range of innovative fleet management, IoT and asset management services and packages. The company’s platform supports multiple languages, is device agnostic and is fully GDPR compliant. The 3Dtracking platform is in use in over 100 countries and processes over 450 million tracking records each day. For more information, please visit www.3dtracking.com.
Tony Miller
3Dtracking
+1 617-418-3024
tony@3dtracking.com