Santa Teresa CBP Officers seize counterfeit solar panels with a MSRP of $1,420,856

SANTA TERESA, N.M – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Santa Teresa port of entry intercepted a shipment of counterfeit solar panels with a Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $1,420,856.64 in U.S. Dollars.

“Seizures like what we have seen today at Santa Teresa are vitally important in safeguarding America’s supply chain,” said Santa Teresa Port Director Tony Hall. “This seizure is the culmination of hard work and ingenuity on display everyday by these great officers at our ports of entry.”

On July 4, CBP officers working at the Santa Teresa cargo facility conducted an operation focused on solar products and Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) infringements. During the operation, CBP officers targeted a shipment of solar panels deriving from Vietnam for potential IPR violation and placed the merchandise on hold for examination.

The shipment was carefully examined and on July 15, the merchandise was declared to be counterfeit by the rightful trademark owner. On July 19, the shipment was appraised with a Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $1,420,856.64 in U.S. Dollars.

A total of 9,072 crystal silicone photocell modules were seized pursuant to 19 USC 1526(E), as implemented by 19 CFR 133.21.