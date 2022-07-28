Food Enzymes Market May See a Big Move by 2031 with Leading Key Players | CAGR 6.2%

Food Enzymes Market 2031

Food Enzymes Market by Type, by Application, by Source : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food enzymes are complex ingredients, which act as catalyzers and are extensively used for increasing the diversity, variety, and quality during processing of food. Food enzymes are often used for food processing owing to its multiple benefits, which includes enhancement of texture, flavor & fragrance, preservation, coagulation, and tenderization. Enzymes are majorly used in the baking industry, fruit juice & cheese manufacturing, and brewing. The report focuses on the food enzymes market growth prospects, restraints, and opportunities of the global food enzymes market. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as competitive intensity of competitors, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of substitutes, threat of new entrants, and bargaining power of buyers of the market.

The global food enzymes market was valued at $1906.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4124.7 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The COVID-19 pandemic had negative impact on the market growth. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in many regions, the market is expected to drop in 2020 as a result of lockdowns in various nations, closing of international borders, and delays in cross-border transit, all of which have hampered supply chains.

The global food enzymes market is expected to remain influenced by growing demand for processed food across the world. Growth in trend of immobilized enzyme technology have further augmented market growth. Furthermore, introduction of clean label food enzymes, owing to increase in concern of millennials toward food transparency have been striking a chord for the leading market players of the food enzymes market.

In the last few years, the global market for food enzymes has seen an increase in innovation. The introduction of technology, such as cold–adapted enzymes has transformed the market's growth. Food enzymes that operate at very low temperatures, as well as enzymes, have been developed as a result of novel enzyme discovery. These cold-adapted enzymes have the distinct property of becoming inactive after completing their task at low temperatures. Cold-adapt has a wide range of applications. Cheese manufacturing, juice processing, and the meat and meat products business all use cold-adapted enzymes. Developments in protein and genetic engineering have resulted in the improvement of economy, specificity, stability, and overall application potential of food enzymes. Food enzymes find application on plethora of platforms such as starch modification, sweetener production, sugar processing, baking, flour supplementation, dough conditioning, cheesemaking, brewing, flavor enhancement, meat tenderizing, and juice processing.

The key players studied across food enzymes industry includes Associated British Foods Plc. (ABF), Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Amano Enzyme Co., Ltd., BASF, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DowDuPont, Kerry Group PLC, Novozymes, Royal DSM N.V., and Aum Enzymes.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

The carbohydrase segment was the highest contributor to the global food enzymes market size in 2020 and is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period.

There is an increase in demand for food enzymes from bakery segment. As a result, the bakery segment is poised to grow with lucrative CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Clean labels, immobilized enzyme technology, and sustainability are the some of the emerging food enzymes market trends around the world.

Microorganisms segment accounted for about three-fourths of the food enzymes market share for 2020 and is projected to grow with highest the CAGR during the forecast period.

Dairy products segment is projected to exhibit rapid growth in the food enzymes market, in the estimated forecast.

In terms of value, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period followed by LAMEA.

