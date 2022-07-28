New Las Vegas-Based Restaurant is Offering a Unique Seafood Experience for Seafood Lovers

Seafood Rice at Sea Fresh Sea Fresh Sea Fresh Lit Sign

The team behind the popular ShangHai Taste has opened Sea Fresh in the growing Las Vegas Chinatown which has become one of the hottest new destinations

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the widely appreciated success with ShangHai Taste, a restaurant famous for xiaolongbao or soup dumplings, the team behind the restaurant has opened a new restaurant in Chinatown, Las Vegas where they are offering seafood lovers an experience that is beyond the regular seafood experiences they can get from any restaurant in Las Vegas. The new restaurant is called Sea Fresh and it promises to be the ultimate destination for seafood lovers who will have their cravings met with unique seafood cuisine.

Every day, Sea Fresh receives air shipments of freshly caught sea fishes from Maine and Seattle. The 16-seated u-shaped bar is already considered one of the best “coastal seafood bars,” serving dishes such as sweet-tasting diver scallops, lobster-like coral grouper, succulent abalone, and toothsome black cod, not delivered by many famous seafood restaurants.

“At Sea Fresh, we are driven by a desire to offer visitors and residents in Las Vegas the best seafood experience they can get,” explained Chef Jimmy Li, who is on the team at Sea Fresh. “It is very exciting to pick up live fish and seafood from the airport each day. Most of them are caught just hours before being shipped directly to us. Some of the fish arrive still alive when we start our cooking process. It's an honor to cook with such pristine and fresh seafood.”

The coastal seafood bar is a specialist eatery that serves the most delectable and appealing seafood cuisine to satiate the demands of fish and seafood enthusiasts. Sea Fresh is fast gaining popularity for offering the most rarely found dishes that ensure a mouth-watering experience. Known for its exceptional customer service, the bar picks up the fish at the airport, after which they are often meticulously chosen and sent by Southwest Airlines and Alaska Air.

“Sea Fresh is well-known for its appealing serving styles, restaurant ambiance, and attractive architecture, apart from its obvious best cooking techniques,” cited Jennifer Kim, a resident of Las Vegas and customer at the restaurant. “I believe this is a must-visit restaurant for seafood lovers like myself, as they offer a variety that any other restaurant in the town rarely delivers,” she added.

Recently, Sea Fresh was listed in Thrillist’s 14 Essential Seafood Restaurants in Las Vegas. The restaurant is already one of the top-rated restaurants and getting a seat at the bar is becoming tougher by the day, so reservations are highly recommended. They are open six days a week from 5pm to 1am excluding Wednesdays.

Fresh fish and seafood are displayed in the center of the bar, so guests can choose what they like and add extra to any plate.