Wooden Decking Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis, 2018–2028

Reports And Data

Rising demand for wooden decking in commercial and residential sectors is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wooden decking market size is expected to reach USD 9.29 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 1.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Key factors such as rising demand for wooden decking in commercial and residential sectors, and increasing investments in development of commercial and industrial infrastructure are driving market revenue growth. Wooden deck is a flat platform constructed above the ground with railings and steps, and enhances aesthetics of the area and house as well as offers various advantages among others.

Wooden decking is widely used in residential and commercials sectors for creating garden landscaping, balconies, terraces, extended living areas, etc. Residential segment accounted for majority revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing demand for wooden decks in the residential sector and rising disposable income, particularly in developing countries. Wooden decks are also used with railings, public seating, and other infrastructural designs. These decks are available in various forms such as wooden decking tiles, and panels.

North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Factors such as robust presence of key players, increasing investments in commercial and industrial infrastructure, and ongoing developments in the construction sector are key factors driving revenue growth of the North America market.

Asia Pacific market accounted for 24.1% revenue share in the global market in 2020 and is expected to register fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing demand for wooden infrastructure, rising disposable income, and rapid industrialization.

Europe market accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Development of construction sector, and growing adoption of wooden decking in residential sector are key factors driving market revenue growth in the region.

Download sample @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1529

Companies profiled in the global market report include Weyerhaeuser Company, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., Universal Forest Products, Inc., Setra Group, James Latham plc, Cox Industries Inc., Humboldt Redwood Company and Mendocino Redwood Company, Vetedy Group, DuraLife Decking & Railing Systems, and Trex Company, Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

• In July 2018, Leisure Hotels Group launched a fancy dining experience, The Naini Retreat in Nainital, India. It offers an alfresco eatery on suspended wooden deck under 150-year-old walnut tree.

• Pressure-treated wood decking segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to growing demand for pressure-treated wood decking due to its cost-effectiveness, excellent durability, low installation cost, and availability of labor at low cost.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/wooden-decking-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the wooden decking market based on type, type of construction, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Pressure Treated Wood

• Redwood

• Cedar

• Others

Type of Construction Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Repairs & Remodeling

• New Decks On Existing Constructions

• New Decks On New Constructions

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Rails & infrastructure

• Building materials

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Residential

• Non-Residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

Request a customization on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1529

Major Benefits of Global Wooden Decking Market Report:

• Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

• Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

• The report offers an 8 year forecast and assessment of the Global Wooden Decking Market

• SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer accurate insights

• Complete coverage of key technological developments, market trends, and product developments

Thank you for reading our report. For further query or for request for customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

Browse Our Related Reports:

Non-Resilient Flooring Market Forecast - https://www.pollmedia.net/2022/07/26/%eb%b9%84%ed%83%84%eb%a0%a5%ec%84%b1-%eb%b0%94%eb%8b%a5%ec%9e%ac-%ec%8b%9c%ec%9e%a5-%ec%88%98%ec%9d%b5-%ec%a3%bc%ec%9a%94-%ec%84%a0%ec%88%98-%ec%86%8c%eb%b9%84%ec%9e%90-%eb%8f%99%ed%96%a5-%eb%b6%84/

Modular Chillers Market Outlook - https://www.pollmedia.net/2022/07/26/%eb%aa%a8%eb%93%88%ec%8b%9d-%eb%83%89%ea%b0%81%ea%b8%b0-%ec%8b%9c%ec%9e%a5-%ec%a0%90%ec%9c%a0%ec%9c%a8-%ec%a3%bc%ec%9a%94-%ec%8b%9c%ec%9e%a5-%ec%b0%b8%ec%97%ac%ec%9e%90-%eb%8f%99%ed%96%a5-%eb%b0%8f-3/

Stucco Market Companies - https://www.pollmedia.net/2022/07/26/%ec%b9%98%ec%9e%a5-%eb%b2%bd%ed%86%a0-%ec%8b%9c%ec%9e%a5-%ec%98%88%ec%b8%a1-%ec%88%98%ec%9d%b5-%ec%a0%90%ec%9c%a0%ec%9c%a8-%eb%b6%84%ec%84%9d-%ec%a7%80%ec%97%ad-%eb%b0%8f-%ea%b5%ad%ea%b0%80/

Hydraulic Cylinders Market Revenue - https://www.pollmedia.net/2022/07/26/%ec%9c%a0%ec%95%95-%ec%8b%a4%eb%a6%b0%eb%8d%94-%ec%8b%9c%ec%9e%a5-%ec%a0%90%ec%9c%a0%ec%9c%a8-%ea%b7%9c%eb%aa%a8-%ec%82%b0%ec%97%85-%eb%b6%84%ec%84%9d-%ec%88%98%ec%9a%94-%ec%84%b1%ec%9e%a5/

Asphalt Shingles Market Reports - https://www.einpresswire.com/shareable-preview/NSgR4daHkySBEuKZs4jF2g

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.